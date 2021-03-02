Philly AIDS Thrift Announces $200,000 In Grants To 24 Organizations Fighting HIV/AIDS During The Pandemic

Philly AIDS Thrift will award $200,000 this spring to 24 organizations and programs focused on HIV prevention and care, as well as for support people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS in the Delaware Valley.

Philadelphia's largest thrift store and non-profit organization has turned yesterday's treasures into $3,191,262 total dollars over the organization's 15 years to support Philadelphia regional organizations on the frontline of the HIV/AIDS crisis. This support has been more important than ever as non-profits throughout Philadelphia and across the country have been challenged financially during the continued global pandemic. The semi-annual grant program by Philly AIDS Thrift started back in 2014 as another way to serve the community - and it has continued even during the COVID crisis.

The next request for grant proposals will take place towards the end of 2021. For more information about grant awards, donations or how to get involved, please visit www.phillyaidsthrift.com or call 215-922-3186.

"We are proud and humbled to be able to fund these grants this year," said Philly AIDS Thrift Board President Michael Bryne. "The pandemic has hit each of us, including Philly AIDS Thrift. Closing for almost four months and sales being down has not dimmed our commitment to our mission. Our hardships pale in comparison to the many deserving programs doing the very real work relied upon by individuals across the Delaware Valley affected by HIV/AIDS."