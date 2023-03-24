Philadelphia's Recording Artist Kevin Ross Prepares For Sold Out Concert At Philly's City Winery

Philadelphia native and national top charting R & B artist Kevin Ross is preparing for a sold out homecoming performance at Philly's City Winery on April 14, 2023.

Kevin has more than 100 million streams across platforms and has collaborated with artists such as Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Tank, Lecrae, Toni Braxton, and T.I. His newest single, "Look My Way," is currently number 20 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart. "Look My Way" will join "Show & Prove" on Midnight Microdose, the follow-up to Ross' 2021 EP Drive 2. Drive 2 featured the hit singles "Sweet Release" and "Looking For Love." The former track peaked at number 8 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart; the latter reached number9 on that same list. His hit single "Sweet Release," released in August 2022, reached number 1 on the Sirius XM Heart and Soul Chart in September 2022, has been on the Billboard Adult R&B Chart for 22 weeks, and reached the top 10 in October 2022

Solo music aside, Ross is celebrating his contributions to the Dreamville-produced soundtrack of the sports drama movie Creed III. He is the featured artist on the song "Headhunters" with WESTSIDE BOOGIE & COZZ and he co- wrote "Heavy is the Head" performed by Baby Rose . Creed III debuted in the U.S. on March 3 and is now in theaters and streaming. He is the creator of his own record label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG).

Visit https://www.kevinrossmusic.com/.