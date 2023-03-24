Philadelphia's Recording Artist Kevin Ross Prepares For Sold Out Concert At Philly's City Winery

Philadelphia native and national top charting R & B artist Kevin Ross is preparing for a sold out homecoming performance at Philly's City Winery on April 14, 2023.
Kevin has more than 100 million streams across platforms and has collaborated with artists such as Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Tank, Lecrae, Toni Braxton, and T.I. His newest single, "Look My Way," is currently number 20 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart. "Look My Way" will join "Show & Prove" on Midnight Microdose, the follow-up to Ross' 2021 EP Drive 2. Drive 2 featured the hit singles "Sweet Release" and "Looking For Love." The former track peaked at number 8 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart; the latter reached number9 on that same list. His hit single "Sweet Release," released in August 2022, reached number 1 on the Sirius XM Heart and Soul Chart in September 2022, has been on the Billboard Adult R&B Chart for 22 weeks, and reached the top 10 in October 2022
Solo music aside, Ross is celebrating his contributions to the Dreamville-produced soundtrack of the sports drama movie Creed III. He is the featured artist on the song "Headhunters" with WESTSIDE BOOGIE & COZZ and he co- wrote "Heavy is the Head" performed by Baby Rose . Creed III debuted in the U.S. on March 3 and is now in theaters and streaming. He is the creator of his own record label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG).
Visit https://www.kevinrossmusic.com/.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Chef Jose Garces welcomes Kaitlin Wines and Ryan Elmore of Mom-Mom’s Kitchen as the next Chefs in Residency at Volvér at the Kimmel Center.
Philly and the whole country is commemorating Jazz Appreciation Month in April which honors the sound, history, culture and the legends of an American music genre. Legendary venue Chris’ Jazz Café has earmarked Thursday, April 27th for a special celebration in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy’s Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023 calendar of jazz-inspired events.
Philadelphia Theatre Company will produce Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
Act II Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 season celebrating 25 years in Ambler.
More Hot Stories For You
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Lights Up Big Screen For April and May Films
March 24, 2023
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is once again lighting up its big screen for the Spring. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023 Comes to Chris' Jazz Cafe
March 24, 2023
Philly and the whole country is commemorating Jazz Appreciation Month in April which honors the sound, history, culture and the legends of an American music genre. Legendary venue Chris’ Jazz Café has earmarked Thursday, April 27th for a special celebration in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy’s Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023 calendar of jazz-inspired events.
Laurin Talese to Star in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL at Philadelphia Theatre Company
March 23, 2023
Philadelphia Theatre Company will produce Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
GASLIGHT, IT'S ONLY A PLAY & More Set for Act II Playhouse 2023-2024 Season
March 23, 2023
Act II Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 season celebrating 25 years in Ambler.
Philadelphia Theatre Co Brings Billie Holiday Story to Life With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL
March 23, 2023
Audiences are invited to step back in time to a seedy Philadelphia bar in 1959 for the final performance of jazz icon Billie Holiday. Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) is proud to produce Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate.