Philadelphia's Holiday Tradition, THE TAPCRACKER By The Lady Hoofers, Returns For 2024

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is preparing for their widely-celebrated signature production of The Tapcracker, returning for the 2024 season at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. This truly unique take on the holiday classic will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00am, 3:00pm, and 7:30pm, and on Sunday, December 15 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $30-$55 and are currently on sale.

Hailed as a "real delight" (ThINKingDance), this all-tap version of the holiday favorite has "taken its rightful place among the Philadelphia holiday traditions on the Avenue of the Arts" (Broad Street Review). With a cast of over 40 dancers from PA, NJ, and DE, The Tapcracker transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos: toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and Duke Ellington's swinging rendition of the beloved Tchaikovsky score will leave you dancing in your seat.

"New and returning audience members alike are in for a holiday treat," says Artistic Director Tamera Dallam. "We are thrilled to cast new dancers in all four of our primary lead roles this year, each bringing a fresh interpretation to our beloved characters."

The titular role of The Tapcracker will be played by First Company dancer Mia Valeriote of Southampton, PA. Additional leads include First Company dancer Deonna Powell of Middlesex, NJ as the Queen of Versailles; Apprentice dancer Aubree Hankinson of Morgantown, PA as the Mouse Queen; and Youth Ensemble dancer Taylor Adams of Wilmington, DE as Clara.

"After several sold out runs, we are pleased to offer four opportunities to catch The Tapcracker this season," notes Managing Director, Katie Budris. "We know there are many iterations of The Nutcracker to choose from, and can't wait to introduce even more audience members to our all-tap, all-women, original story."

At all performances, refreshments, apparel, holiday gifts, and tap-themed stocking stuffers will be available for purchase. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Comments