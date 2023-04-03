Philadelphia's Academy Of Vocal Arts Presents Mozart's DON GIOVANNI
Performances run April 27-May 9, 2023.
(Philadelphia, April 2023) - Philadelphia's prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts presents Mozart's Don Giovanni this spring, April 27-May 9, 2023 in Center City, the Main Line and Bucks County. This is the final production of AVA's 2022/23 opera season. Don Giovanni is considered to be one of Mozart's most famous operas, and is a comic and tragic masterpiece. It is also widely regarded as the first grand opera ever performed in Philadelphia, debuting at The Chestnut Street Theater in 1818.
The devilish Don pursues women all over Europe, leaving a trail of broken hearts and shattered lives. A ghostly encounter ensures that this devil gets his due!
AVA first presented Don Giovanni in 1986-87 and continued with performances in 2000, 2005, 2011 and 2015 which featured many alumni who have gone on to significant professional careers. AVA's last production in 2015 featured now rising international opera stars André Courville, Meryl Dominquez, Jorge Espino, Jonas Hacker, Daniel Noyola, Anthony Schneider, Vanessa Vasquez, Ethan Vincent, and Allegra de Vita, among others.
This production features a special addition - alumnus Griffen Hogan Tracy (AVA '22) returns to the AVA stage to sing the role of the Commendatore. Griffen has been seen in previous AVA productions as Colline in La bohème, Gremin in Eugene Onegin, and Antonio in Le nozze di Figaro.
This production will also feature Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition National Semifinalists Yihan Duan and Sahel Salem.
PRODUCTION INFORMATION:
Performance dates and locations:
- April 27, 29, May 2, 2023 - AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- May 4, 2023 - Young Professionals performance at AVA's Helen Corning Warden Theater
- May 6, 2023 - Central Bucks South High School, 1100 Folly Rd, Warrington, PA 18976
- May 9, 2023 - The Haverford School's Centennial Hall, 450 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041
To purchase tickets: Please call 215-735-1685 or visit https://avaopera.org/event/don-giovanni-4/
- All performances at 7:30 PM
- Sung in Italian with English supertitles
Sponsor: This production is generously sponsored by Judith Broudy
CREATIVE TEAM
- Conductor - Maestro Christofer Macatsoris
- Director - Jeffrey Buchman
- Choreographer - Rosa Mercedes
CAST (In order of vocal appearance)
- Leporello - Cumhur Görgün, Dylan Gregg
- Donna Anna - Yihan Duan, Lydia Grindatto
- Don Giovanni - Peter Barber, Benjamin Dickerson
- Commendatore - Griffen Hogan Tracy (AVA '22)
- Don Ottavio - Angel Raii Gomez, Shawn Roth
- Donna Elvira - Monique Galvão, Emily Margevich
- Zerlina - Jenny Anne Flory, Ethel Trujillo
- Masetto - Yue Wu
CHORUS:
- Sopranos: Loella Grahn
- Mezzo-sopranos: Alla Yarosh
- Tenors: Matthew Goodheart, Zachary Rioux, Sahel Salam
- Basses and Baritones: Kevin Godínez
*Cast subject to change, date of each cast to be announced at a later time
DON GIOVANNI YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PERFORMANCE
Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Philadelphia's young professionals (ages 45-and-under) are invited to an exclusive, one-night only performance of Don Giovanni! Young Professionals can attend at a very special price - tickets to this performance are just $25 (regular AVA opera tickets are $68).
The AVA Young Professional ticket includes:
- Premium seating in AVA's historic Helen Corning Warden Theater
- A post-performance champagne reception with the cast.
Tickets: Please visit the AVA website or call 215-735-1685.
For any questions about the Young Professionals performance or AVA Young Professionals, please email youngprofessionals@avaopera.org.
