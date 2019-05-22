Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's Bravo Brass Ensemble Showcased At 16th Annual Festival Concert

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's Bravo Brass ensemble will take to the stage for their 16th Annual Festival Concert on Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place in the beautiful St. Mark's Church, 1625 Locust Street in Philadelphia, PA. Entitled Brand New Brass, the program will feature music composed or arranged over the last 20 years including works commissioned by the ensemble in the past. The concert will also include the world premiere of Bravos, a new composition by Patrick Hoffman as well as Bravo Brass faculty member Barry McCommon joining the group as soloist in A Very Barry Fantasy by Jamie Wehr.

Bravo Brass is an all brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists directed and conducted by Paul Bryan, who is the Dean at Curtis Institute of Music. The Bravo Brass musicians have spent a great amount of time preparing for this performance. Bryan is proud of the students' commitment to the music and said, "This talented group of young musicians has been working tirelessly in anticipation of this upcoming performance. I look forward to this opportunity for us to showcase their talent."

General admission for this event is $15. Students under 18 are free. For more information, please call (215) 545-0502.

Bravo Brass, founded in 1997, is the brass ensemble program of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra led by Director and Conductor Paul Bryan. The only year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country, Bravo Brass offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training and performance opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area.





