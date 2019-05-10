Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra 24th Annual Festival Concert Presented This Sunday

The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO) will present its 24th Annual Festival Concert on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. The concert will be held in the Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia.

Conducted by Maestra Rosalind Erwin, the concert will feature the winner of the Fifth Annual Young Artists Solo Competition winner, Vibha Janakiraman. Vibha, who placed first in the competition out of more than a dozen applicants, will perform the third movement of Wieniawski's Second Violin Concerto and receive a $500 scholarship award from PYO. She is an 8th grade student at PA Leadership Charter School. PYAO will also perform Chabrier's España and Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony.

Maestra Erwin, who is also Conductor and Music Director of Drexel University Symphony Orchestra, looks forward to this final PYAO concert of the 2018/2019 season. She said, "This concert is the culmination of a season of wonderful performances. I am greatly impressed with the effort shown by this group and know that they will be successful beyond their time in PYAO."

Tickets to this event are $10-$20. For tickets, please call Ticket Philadelphia at (215) 893-1999.

