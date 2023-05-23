Philadelphia School of Circus Arts to Present the Return of Summer Circus Camp in West Mt. Airy.

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts has announced 2023 Summer Circus Camp June 19 - August 25, for students looking to run off to the region's big top. PSCA’s award-winning camp is back and has options for kids ages 4 -5 (Tots), 6 -7 (Junior), 8 – 12 (Youth) and 13 – 18 (Teen). Campers are divided into groups within each camp by age and experience level. No prior experience is needed for camp. Each session lasts one week and culminates in an immersive circus show presented to family and friends. Children will walk the wire, take to the air and juggle their creativity from 9:00am to 3:00pm at PSCA's beautiful circus campus (6452 Greene Street). Full-day (9am – 3pm) Tots, Junior, Youth and Teen camps cost $450 for each one-week session. Extended camp (3:00pm – 5:00pm) costs an additional $100 per week (not available for Tots). For registration and additional camp information, visit www.phillycircus.com/camp/ or call 215-849-1991.



Summer Circus Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience that incorporates elements of play, mental concentration, trust, and of literally turning yourself upside-down. Trained professionals will lead lessons and activities on real circus equipment used by professional artists. Campers learn trapeze, aerial rope, silks, feather-balancing, scarf-juggling, plate spinning, tightwire, rolling globe and acrobatics. Campers will also create new friendships, become more receptive to new ideas, build self-esteem, learn team-work, and experience tons of circus fun.



"We are thrilled to offer a full summer of circus camp for kids of all ages," said Executive Director Kitsie O’Neill. "Summer is the perfect time to challenge your children with the right balance of creativity, skill building and connecting with new friends. Summer Circus Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience that incorporates elements of play, mental concentration, trust, and of literally turning yourself upside-down. Participants will create new friendships, learn new skills, become more receptive to new ideas, build self-esteem, learn team-work, and simply experience pure fun!"



Summer Circus Camp runs weekly from Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Drop-off begins at 8:45am each morning. Camp enrollment is limited to allow for individual attention with PSCA's trained staff of professional performers and teachers. Camp will be broken down by age groups and by skill level. PSCA has a Health and Safety Plan that follows CDC and Philadelphia Department of Public Health guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, hand washing and disinfecting.



"Circus Camp is a unique and fun option for families looking to try something new and to unlock new talents to show off at the next family gathering," added O’Neill. "There's really nothing else like it in the entire tri-state region. We love seeing new faces and also so many repeat campers. See you at circus camp!"



Circus Summer Camp will take place at Circus Campus, the home of Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, Circadium School of Contemporary Circus and Airplay Entertainment, plus the home of other circus and physical theatre artists and organizations. Summer Circus Camp will take place inside and outside around the 30,000+ square foot home in the former St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Mt. Airy with some classes in the 40 foot high sanctuary, with separate gymnasium and classrooms and extensive outdoor green space.



For options and a look at a typical day for Summer Circus Camp, see below:



A typical Tots/Junior camp day (9 am – 3pm):

Camp starts with a warm-up activity and then campers spend the morning working on different circus disciplines: acrobatics, aerials, juggling and balance – with plenty of snack, water and mask breaks outside. After lunch they will rest and recharge, do some arts and crafts and play fun circus games. Each camp session culminates in a performance for campers’ families!



A typical Youth/Teen camp day (9 am – 3pm):

Camp starts with a warm-up activity and then campers spend the morning working on different circus disciplines: 30 mins each of acrobatics, aerials, juggling and balance. After lunch there are specialty workshops (clown, hula hoop, theatre and more!) and a chance to hone their skills during a supervised open practice time. Camp ends with a fun and active group game. Each camp session culminates in a performance for campers’ families!



Extended camp (3:00 pm – 5:00 pm) is available for Junior, Youth and Teen campers! More than just babysitting, this is a great option for those interested in a little extra circus time.



Pricing is Full-day (9am – 3pm) Tots, Junior, Youth and Teen camps cost $450 for each one-week session. Extended camp (3:00pm – 5:00pm) costs an additional $150 per week (not available for Tots). A $100 deposit per camp session enrollment is due when you register.

The remaining balance is due on or before May 1st. Enroll a sibling and get $25 off your total camp enrollment. Enroll in multiple sessions and get $25 off your total camp enrollment.



Pre-registration and a deposit is required for all camp programs. Sign-up by visiting www.phillycircus.com, e-mailing info@phillycircus.com, or calling (215) 849-1991. For families with multiple children enrolling, inquire about sibling discounts for all camp programs.



ABOUT PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL OF CIRCUS ARTS



Philadelphia School for Circus Arts, “Best of Philly Winner” for kid’s classes, is the region’s center of contemporary circus arts. PSCA presents professional and student productions during the year. Seasoned faculty lead a curriculum featuring aerials (static trapeze, sling, aerial silks and lyra), juggling, unicycling, tightwire, tumbling, acrobatics, and physical conditioning. In addition to ongoing classes, PSCA also offers introductory workshops, birthday parties, rental space, summer camp and special guest performances. Students are all ages and all levels. For more information, visit www.phillycircus.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.