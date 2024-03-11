Philadelphia Professional Regional Premiere Of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG Opens Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



1812 Productions is preparing for the landmark Philadelphia professional regional premiere of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, running for an exclusive engagement April 25 through May 19 at Plays & Players Theater. This hilarious and heart-wrenching play, helmed by celebrated director Bill Fennelly, will serve as more than just a production and will feature a series of events and activations aimed to connect and celebrate all generations of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The production marks a major historical moment in Philadelphia. In over 50 years since its inception-in its original trilogy format or the 2017 Broadway revision-has any professional regional theater company in Philadelphia ever staged this triumphant landmark in the American theater. The original Broadway production won the Drama Desk and the Tony Awards for best new play and ran for over 1200 performances It played to gay and straight audiences for several years, opening hearts and minds.

"I think in this moment when we are asking ourselves how to bring audiences back into the theater, this is an incredible community event to bring 1812's audience together with members of the LGBTQIA+ community in a celebration of comedy, love, pathos and family through Harvey's astonishing play," noted Fennelly, who is making his 1812 premiere with this production. "This play is a tremendous opportunity for us to examine where we were, where we've come from, where we are, and more importantly, how we are going to learn valuable lessons about ourselves and the future of our community as we stand on the incredible shoulders of those imperfect but passionate and fierce human beings who came before us."

Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen in New York in the late 70s and early 80s. As he searches for love, happiness and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. The show is about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

"Torch Song argues passionately for our humanity and our need to be recognized as full human beings who can love, have families, raise children, have loving, lasting relationships, and have autonomy over our bodies and sexuality," said Fennelly. "Our incredible cast and amazing design team are looking to honor the feeling of the 1970s while creating a fresh and electrifying production that vibrates immediately in 2024."

The cast for 1812's Torch Song includes Jamison Stern as "Arnold" (Broadway/National Tours of By Jeeves, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Little Shop of Horrors, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast); Gregory Isaac as "Ed" (two time Barrymore Award nominee and nominee for The New York Innovative Theatre Awards); Grace Gonglewski as "Ma" (two time Barrymore Award nominee; previously at 1812 in The Roommate); Karen Peakes as "Laurel" (Barrymore Award nominee; previously at 1812 in The First Day at School, The Play That Goes Wrong); Tyler Elliott as "Alan" (1812 premiere); and Elliot Colahan as "David" (1812 premiere).

In addition to the performances, 1812 will launch a number of initiatives celebrating Philadelphia's LGBTQIA+ community, including fundraisers for nonprofit organizations, community gatherings, and more. Details on these events will be announced at a later date.