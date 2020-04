Philadelphia Orchestra Offers Virtual BeethovenNOW Programming This Week

As part of the ongoing celebration of Beethoven in his 250th birth year, and as part of the Virtual Philadelphia Orchestra's growing catalogue of content, Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra will offer a week of BeethovenNOW programming.

Every Thursday night at 8 PM ET, the orchestra will share a past or previously unreleased Philadelphia Orchestra performance.

Virtual BeethovenNOW

First movement (Allegro con brio), from String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18, No. 6

Julia Li Violin

Christine Lim Violin

Che-Hung Chen Viola

Yumi Kendall Cello

First movement (Allegro con brio), from Sextet in E-flat major, Op. 81b, for two violins, viola, cello, and two horns

Juliette Kang Violin

Burchard Tang Viola

Priscilla Lee Cello

Jennifer Montone Horn

Jeffrey Lang Horn

Fifth movement (Andante quasi allegretto-Allegro-Marcia: Allegro), from Serenade in D major, Op. 8, for violin, viola, and cello

Juliette Kang Violin

Burchard Tang Viola

Priscilla Lee Cello

Violin Sonata No. 1 in D major, Op. 12, No. 1

David Kim Violin

Jeffrey DeVault Piano

In addition, every Friday and Saturday night at 8 PM ET, you are invited to listen to previously unreleased audio of Philadelphia Orchestra concerts via Listen On Demand.

Friday, April 17, at 8:00 PM - BeethovenNOW

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Karina Canellakis Conductor

Daniil Trifonov Piano

Emanuel Ax Piano

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 (Nézet-Séguin/Trifonov)

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 (Canellakis/Ax)

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 (Canellakis/Ax)

Saturday, April 18, at 8:00 PM - BeethovenNOW

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor

Susanna Mälkki Conductor

Yefim Bronfman Piano

Daniil Trifonov Piano

Gil Shaham Violin

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 (Nézet-Séguin/Bronfman)

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor") (Nézet-Séguin/Trifonov)

Beethoven Violin Concerto (Mälkki/Shaham)

Learn more at https://www.philorch.org/virtual.





