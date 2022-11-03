Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians To Perform First Of Three Concerts At Home Of The Mütter Museum
Concerts at the College is a series of musical performances held in the grand Beaux-arts Mitchell Hall.
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library, will host musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra in a Chamber Concert in the building's historic Mitchell Hall.
Concerts at the College is a series of musical performances held in the grand Beaux-arts Mitchell Hall, directly above the famous Museum collection and displays. Mitchell Hall is a venue known for its perfect acoustics and for world-class chamber music concerts.
The evening's repertoire will include compositions by Bruch, Kodály, and Mozart and will feature Yayoi Numazawa, violin, Daniel Han, violin, David Nicastro, viola, Ricardo Morales, clarinet, and Natalie Zhu, piano.
The concert begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. with one brief intermission. Seating is first come, first served.
An hour-long reception with the musicians follows the concert and includes complimentary beer, wine, and light food, from Catering By Design.
Tickets, which include the concert and reception, are $50. Members and Fellows get 20% off.
Note: This concert is the first in a series of three. The Philadelphia Orchestra's music director Yannick Nézet- Séguin will play the piano with the ensemble on February 3, 2023 and the series concludes with a concert on March 27, 2023. A discount is available for subscriptions to all three events.
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia was founded in 1787 by a group of physicians including Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of our nation's Declaration of Independence. The College is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution, with the mission of advancing the cause of health while upholding the ideals and heritage of medicine.
The College is home to the Mütter Museum, America's finest museum of medical history, which displays collections of anatomical specimens, models and medical instruments in a nineteenth-century setting. This includes slides of Einstein's Brain, the 139 skulls from Hyrtl's collection, and a biannual rotation of art exhibits that accompany the themes and aims of the Museum's collections.
