Philadelphia Music Alliance Announces 2023 Walk Of Fame Inductees

Established in 1986, the Walk of Fame, a creation of the Philadelphia Music Alliance, is a must-see tourist attraction on Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts.

Feb. 21, 2023  

The Philadelphia Music Alliance, a community-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Philadelphia's rich musical legacy, announced their 2023 Walk of Fame inductees during a press conference today at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Established in 1986, the Walk of Fame, a creation of the Philadelphia Music Alliance, is a must-see tourist attraction on Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts.

"The Walk of Fame is the City's most impressive public monument to the people who have made Philadelphia a great music city," said Mark Schulz, Managing Director of the Philadelphia Music Alliance. "Our 2023 inductees have deeply influenced how music is experienced not only in Philadelphia, but around the world. We are excited to honor these incredible artists, bands, and personalities on Broad Street this April."

The Walk of Fame is located along Broad Street's Avenue of the Arts. This series of over 100 bronze commemorative plaques honors Philadelphia area musicians and music professionals who have made a significant contribution to the world of music. The Walk of Fame recognizes the vast contribution of Philadelphia to all musical genres, and encourages the creation, celebration, and historical preservation of Philadelphia music.

The 2023 honorees include:

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Governor Rendell

Bacon Brothers

The Tymes

John DeBella

Patty Jackson

James DePreist

In addition, PMA will present a special award to Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & Thom Bell as "The Sound of Philadelphia."

The Philadelphia Music Alliance will reveal the honorees' bronze commemorative plaques on April 20, 2023 during a day-long celebration on Broad Street, which concludes with the Philadelphia Music Alliance's Gala Celebration, which is held at Vie (600 N Broad Street, Philadelphia). Media are invited to the April 20 plaque unveilings; details will be distributed at a later date.

For more information, visit philadelphiamusicalliance.org.

