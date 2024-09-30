Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts Will Undergo Major Reno Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts (PCC) is gearing up for a transformative renovation of its historic facility at 736 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. This ambitious project, designed to enhance the experience for both visitors and students alike, aims to elevate performance events and educational programming. The announcement comes as the iconic institution launches its fall concert season and Music Education Program, and celebrates the retirement of longtime artistic director, Lovett Hines, who has been a pivotal figure in the development of the music education program since 1985. Although Hines will retire on September 30, he will continue to be involved with PCC, serving as Artistic Director Emeritus and will work as an advisor on special projects for the organization.

With a total budget of $4.54 million, the renovation will create new program rooms and spaces, rearrange existing ones, improve interior circulation, and introduce new lighting, colors, materials, and finishes. The building's exterior and signage will also transform significantly to better reflect its vibrant cultural mission.

“We are thrilled to share that the William Penn Foundation has awarded us a generous $2 million lead gift to our capital campaign,” said Dr. Ken Scott, President of the Board of Directors. “With additional funds raised totaling $1.04 million, we have reached 67% of our goal. However, we still need to raise the remaining 33%—approximately $1.5 million—to fully fund this vital initiative.”

"We are deeply grateful to the William Penn Foundation for their support," said Oscar Payne, PCC’s managing director since 2022. “This renovation will not only improve our facility, but will also enable us to provide even higher-quality artistic experiences to the community, build new audiences and forge strong partnerships.”

As a cornerstone of the city's cultural landscape, PCC is committed to music education, presenting performances by both national and emerging musicians, and maintaining a historical jazz collection that celebrates the city’s diverse cultural heritage. On Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. PCC’s “Jazz Cultural Voices Concert Series” kicks off with one of the world’s preeminent jazz innovators: trombonist and seashellist Steve Turre, who has consistently won both the Readers’ and Critics’ polls in JazzTimes, Downbeat and Jazziz for Best Trombone and for Best Miscellaneous Instrumentalist (shells). Other artists scheduled to perform this season include Jorge Luis Pacheco, one of the leading pianists of the new generation of jazz in Cuba; Grammy nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon; Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer Nabaté Isles; international jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel, and others. Purchase tickets HERE.

In addition, the weekly Music Education Program begins on Saturday, October 5. Leading the highly acclaimed jazz education program will be two current PCC board members who are also professional musicians and university professors: Terell Stafford and Brent White. Hailed as “one of the great players of our time” by the late piano legend McCoy Tyner, Stafford is a multi-Grammy nominated trumpeter and current Director of Jazz Studies at the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University. Trombonist/composer Brent White has toured nationwide and internationally with the likes of John Legend, the Sun Ra Arkestra and currently performs with Orrin Evans’ Captain Black Big Band, Josh Lawrence, Color Theory, among other ensembles. He is also Director of the Jazz Orchestra and Jazztet at Drexel University where he teaches music history and also works as Coordinator of Arts and Culture Hub at the University’s Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships. For more information about the program calendar and class schedule, click HERE.

