Philadelphia Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE, March 3-13

Philadelphia Ballet is delighted to announce Swan Lake, one of the world's most beloved and enduring ballets. Part of Philadelphia Ballet's 2021-2022 season, Swan Lake features choreography by Philadelphia Ballet Artistic Director Angel Corella and will run March 3-13 at the Academy of Music, on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Tickets are now on sale at philadelphiaballet.org.

Angel Corella's re-staging of Swan Lake, when first presented in 2018, represented the company's first full-length traditional production of this iconic masterpiece. Corella's choreography was inspired by that of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and reflects his singular and globally-acclaimed artistic vision. The ballet tells the story of doomed lovers Odette and Prince Siegfried as they attempt to overcome the influences of a wicked sorcerer. Told through a captivating series of technically challenging and emotionally rich dances-from the playful Dance of the Cygnets to the haunting Dying Swan solo-this sweeping and sorrowful tale leaves no doubt as to how it has found its place among Ballet's most celebrated stories. The Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor, Beatrice Jona Affron, plays Tchaikovsky's sweeping and dramatic score.

"Swan Lake is among the most treasured and romantic works in all of ballet, and we are thrilled to bring this sweeping production to the Academy of Music," said Angel Corella. "It is our hope that audiences will join us and be transported by the beauty of this all-time classic, brought to life with passion, precision and grace by our company of dancers and the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra."

Swan Lake opens March 3 and runs 11 performances only, through March 13 at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Purchase tickets online at philadelphiaballet.org or call Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Tickets start at $25.