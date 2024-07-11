Percy Jackson Hits The Stage In Upper Darby In THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 49th season of Upper Darby Summer Stage continues with The Lightning Thief, TYA Edition, based on the popular Percy Jackson book series. Performances are July 23, 24, and 25 at 10:30 am. and July 24 and 25 at 7:00 pm. Shows occur at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center at 601 N. Lansdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill. Parking is free.

Prepare for a killer quest with Percy Jackson: half human, half God. Adapted from Rick Riordan's best-selling book, Percy suddenly discovers that not only is he not who he thinks he is, but he's made for so much more. On a journey to return Zeus' stolen lightning bolt, Percy realizes that, alongside friends, any monsters life brings can be defeated.

Tickets are $11-$15 and can be purchased online at udsummerstage.org or by calling the box office at 610-814-7270. Young audience members and their families are invited to come early to the performances for fun pre-show activities and to stay after the show to meet cast members. The Lightning Thief, TYA Edition is ideal for ages five and up.

Photo Caption: (L to R: Kalia Hayman-Brown of Upper Darby as Anna Beth, Julian Polanco of Schwenksville as Luke, Ari MacDonald of Swarthmore as Percy, Michael Gibson of Havertown as Grover).

Show director Julianna Babb said, "The Lightning Thief is an epic coming-of-age story." She added, "Through the course of the show, we see Percy Jackson and his friends fight off monsters and figure out how to navigate challenging situations and emotions. It's about finding empowerment from within and embracing the unknown."

To learn more about the dates and times of each show, audience members may visit udsummerstage.org.

Upper Darby Summer Stage is the nation's leader in children's theatre, empowering young people to celebrate the magic within themselves and others, and to share the magic with the entire community. Each summer Summer Stage entertains over 30,000 audience members and in 2024 will engage over 800 students. Featuring programs for young people and adults ages 10 through 35, Summer Stage is not only an ideal place for young audience members to experience the magic of theatre for the first time, but also participate in an environment where taking risks, embracing the unknown, and celebrating community are pillars of the organization's existence. Visit udsummerstage.org for more info.

Comments