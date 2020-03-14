People's Light Productions Of SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE and HOLD THESE TRUTHS Cancelled In Response To COVID-19

Following recommendations from local and state officials in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all performances of Shakespeare in Love and Hold These Truths at People's Light are cancelled effective March 13, 2020.

If you have tickets to a cancelled performance:

· For those who have the means to do so, consider converting your tickets into a tax-deductible donation. People's Light will continue to compensate artists and staff during this challenging time. Your support helps us honor our commitments to the part-time employees and freelance artists who make our work possible.

· You can credit the cost of your tickets towards future purchases with People's Light.

· Or, request a professional video recording of your ticketed production(s) sent via streaming link to experience the play at home.

The People's Light Box Office expects a high volume of calls and staff might be working remotely over the coming weeks. To discuss your options, please email tickets@peopleslight.org or leave a voicemail at 610.644.3500. A People's Light team member will get back to you as soon as we can. If we don't hear from you, we will credit your account until we confirm your preferred course of action.

If you worked with Group Sales Associate Kelly Benedict, she will be in touch directly.

This is a tough time, but we'll get through it together. The well-being of our guests, artists, and staff is our top priority, yet we're sorry to say goodbye to these Wonderful Productions. We look forward to a bustling summer of great theatre, and currently plan to reopen our stages with Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland, Mary Jane, and Songs for Nobodies, though performance dates and times are subject to change.

Please visit peopleslight.org for updates on our evolving response to COVID-19.





