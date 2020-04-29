People's Light HOLD THESE TRUTHS Video Stream Extended Through May 10

While the live production of Hold These Truths (originally scheduled to run March 18 through April 19 at People's Light) was cancelled due to COVID-19, audiences can stream the performance at peopleslight.org now through May 10.

Steven Eng plays civil rights activist Gordon Hirabayashi (and 37 other characters!) in Jeanne Sakata's critically acclaimed solo play. As a young University of Washington student and practicing Quaker, Gordon struggles to reconcile his admiration for the U.S. Constitution with the government's 1942 orders to forcibly remove and intern over 120,000 people of Japanese descent from the West Coast. Gordon's remarkable resistance ultimately leads to the famous Supreme Court case Hirabayashi v. United States.

At the time of its cancellation, Hold These Truths was in full technical rehearsal - days away from its first public performance. People's Light honored all cast, crew, and creative team contracts in full, and was able to capture a full performance on film to share with affected ticket holders. Due to legal considerations, People's Light is required to remove the video after a certain date. Originally set to expire after May 3, the Theatre secured permission to extend the video's availability through May 10. Those who did not already have tickets to Hold These Truths before its cancellation can experience this beautiful piece of theatre and support the intrepid artists that brought it to life by purchasing access to the streaming link for $35 at peopleslight.org.

"The response to the film so far has been so fantastic," says People's Light Producing Director Zak Berkman. "We are thrilled more people will now have the opportunity to experience Gordon's story, which continues to be radically relevant. Discrimination towards Asian-Americans is on the rise during this crisis, and there are more questions now than ever regarding the federal government's ability to restrict the rights of individuals."

Recommended for ages 10 and up, Hold These Truths is both entertaining and educational theatre. Along with digital access to the play, the People's Light website offers notes from the creative team, historical context, and Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale's guide to Gordon Hirabayashi's legacy. People's Light is providing video access to schools who planned to incorporate Hold These Truths into their spring curriculum, with additional educational resources available to teachers and students. This extension through May 10 allows more school groups to include the film in their remote learning. Thanks to the generous support from Pat and Jane Lusk, People's Light has been able to significantly expand the number of middle and high school students able to watch the film - over 1,025 to date.

This filmed performance of Hold These Truths is one of many ways to stay connected with People's Light 24/7 through People's Light - Always On, the Theatre's online hub for virtual programs, behind-the-scenes content, community resources, music, videos, and more!





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You