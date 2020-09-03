People's Light Continues Drive-In Concert Series with New Fall Lineup

Dates include September 20, October 4, October 11, and October 18.

People's Light continues Drive-In Concerts through October 2020 with a new lineup of musicians. Back in June, the Malvern theatre turned its back parking lot into an open-air venue in order to offer socially distanced drive-in concerts. After a successful summer series, Drive-In Concerts are back; now on Sundays at 4pm. Dates include September 20, October 4, October 11, and October 18. Tickets are $75 per car (limited to 5 passengers) and include both a parking space and adjacent "Home Space" to set up lawn chairs. Food and drinks can be pre-ordered from The Farmhouse at People's Light (and yes, this includes alcoholic beverages!) Learn more and get tickets at peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

UPCOMING CONCERTS

Sunday, September 20 - Susan Werner

Deemed by National Public Radio as "The Empress of the Unexpected," renowned charismatic performer Susan Werner is known for conquering new musical styles. With twelve albums to her name in styles ranging from folk/rock to Tin Pan Alley to gospel, country, and chamber music, she's been knocking it out of the park - or concert hall - all around the US for twenty years. From her 1995 major label debut, the folk/rock gem Last of the Good Straight Girls, to her 2004 collection of Tin Pan Alley styled originals I Can't Be New, to her 2007 "agnostic gospel" hymnal The Gospel Truth, to 2013's tribute to agriculture and her Iowa farm roots Hayseed, to 2018's An American In Havana, Werner's creative restlessness has become her defining characteristic. Learn more about Susan Werner on her website.



Sunday, October 4 - Performer TBD

The musician(s) performing on this date are still TBD, but tickets are currently on sale for the adventurous music fan. Performers should be confirmed and announced shortly after Labor Day.

Sunday, October 11 - Stella Ruze

Stella Ruze is an award-winning folk rock band from Philadelphia, PA. They blend four-part vocal harmonies, infectious rhythms, and tasty horn arrangements into a new, genre-bending sound. The band performed at the 58th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival, has been featured on WXPN and Radio 104.5, and won the Folk category of the 2019 PHL LIVE Center Stage Awards. With an EP and LP already to their name, Stella Ruze released their first full length album, The Greater Dog, in January 2020. They celebrated the release with a sold out show at Boot & Saddle in Philadelphia. Learn more about the band on their website.

Sunday, October 18 - 49 Burning Condors

Just in time for Halloween, 49 Burning Condors is a gothic folk rock band based out of Philadelphia. Made up of a hodgepodge of souls: Kimber Dulin (vocals + lyrics), Chris Tremoglie (guitar), Zach Rinck (bass), Sasha Ki (violin) and Jason Gooch (drums), "we thrive off ghost stories, all manners of good for nothing witches and tales of sinful cowboys told at unseemly hours of the night over a straight glass of whiskey." The Truths and Roses EP is the first from 49 Burning Condors to feature all five players and was recorded at Miner Street Studios, Philadelphia PA. Much like all folklore, passed down time and time again, Truths and Roses becomes slightly more twisted and darker with each passing listen. Inspired by the storytelling techniques of Tom Waits, the deep, rolling lulls of Johnny Cash, the otherworldliness of Karen Elson and Chelsea Wolfe, and the bohemian rock style of Fleetwood Mac, 49 Burning Condors' music is meant to fracture reality with songs that each feel like their own miniature horror story -whether about rotted love, wooden monsters, or gardens harvested from sin. Learn more about the band on their website.

CONCERT GUIDELINES

In order to safely enjoy live music together, People's Light has limited ticket availability for these events and provided guidelines for concertgoers, which can be read in full at peopleslight.org under "Know Before You Go."

These drive-in concerts are designed for small groups within the same "social bubble." Each vehicle is limited to 5 people or less and assigned a parking spot and adjacent "Home Space" for setting up lawn chairs. Social distancing is enforced and attendees are asked to remain in their designated area as much as possible and avoid mingling with other parties.

Face masks are required on campus and may only be removed inside a vehicle or Home Space. Staff will be masked at all times and maintain a 6-foot distance from each other and guests. Protocols are in place for disinfecting spaces, surfaces, and equipment. There will be one standard portable toilet, one ADA-compliant portable toilet, and one wash station located in the parking lot.

People's Light is following current PA regulations for outdoor events and constantly evaluating the safety of on-campus programming. Should confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area, events will be cancelled if necessary.

