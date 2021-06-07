People's Light Announces Weekend of Folk Music July 24-25

Catch some rays and a must-see lineup of bands at the first-ever Folk Weekend at People's Light, featuring six acts performing over Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25. Each day kicks off with an afternoon drive-in concert in the back parking lot, followed by a more intimate performance in The Glen, home to the Theatre's new outdoor stage with lawn seating. Enjoy a beverage and summer fare at The Farmhouse at People's Light-open throughout the afternoon as a place to cool off-before each day ends with a final drive-in concert. The Folk Weekend Lineup includes Patty Larkin, Jeremiah Tall & The Lore, Amythyst Kiah, Sean Rowe, Adam Monaco, and The Dirty Grass Players.

As each day begins and ends with a drive-in concert, all-day passes are ticketed as $175 per vehicle (limited to 5 passengers not including children under 12) and cover Saturday or Sunday's lineup of three concerts. But don't wait! Only a limited number of all-day passes are available. Want to pick and choose which acts to see? No problem! Get tickets to individual Folk Weekend Drive-In Concerts here. Concerts in The Glen-Jeremiah Tall & The Lore and Adam Monaco-are only available as part of an all-day pass due to the intimate venue size. Learn more at peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road in Malvern, PA.

FOLK WEEKEND DAY 1 - SATURDAY, JULY 24

Drive-In Concert: Patty Larkin

1:00 PM a"?Parking Lot

Patty Larkin is a visionary of sound and wonder, a real deal version of artistry made of equal parts guitar wizardry, vocals shot through with soul, and inventive lyrics that ripple across the terrain of the heart. Described as "riveting" (Chicago Tribune), "hypnotic" (Entertainment Weekly), and a "drop-dead brilliant" performer (Performing Songwriter), Patty has captured audiences for over 30 years with an imagination, enchantment, and technical artistry that has redefined the boundaries of the guitar driven singer-songwriter. Learn more about Patty Larkin.

Concert in The Glen : Jeremiah Tall & The Lore

3:00 PM a"?The Glen

Reinforced with the will of the wild and strengthened by the stories of mankind's struggles with desolation, Jeremiah Tall pulls his inspiration. Making his home in Bucks County, PA, Tall finds himself writing the next chapter in his story. Three years since the debut LP Where The Lore Began, along with thousands of miles on the road, Tall landed on stages with greats such as Steve Earle, Gary Clark Jr., and Langhorne Slim, in addition to sets at The Philadelphia Folk Festival, Bethlehem's Musikfest, The Devil's Backbone Hoopla, and Oyster Ridge Music Festival. He now has his aim on a third release, From Bare Bones. Learn more about Jeremiah Tall.

Drive-In Concert: Amythyst Kiah

6:30 PM a"?Parking Lot

Amythyst Kiah was just named June's Artist to Watch by WXPN, and hailed as "one of Americana's great up-and-coming secrets'' by Rolling Stone. With an unforgettable voice that's both unfettered and exquisitely controlled, the Tennessee-bred singer/songwriter expands on the uncompromising artistry she most recently revealed as part of Our Native Daughters, an all-women-of-color supergroup whose Kiah-penned standout "Black Myself" earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards. When met with the transcendent quality of her newly elevated sound, what emerges is an extraordinary vessel for Kiah's songwriting: a raw yet nuanced examination of grief, alienation, and the hard-won triumph of total self-acceptance. This new studio version of "Black Myself" is a glorious collision of two vastly different worlds: the iconoclastic alt-rock that first sparked her musical passion, and the roots/old-time-music scene. Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Amos Lee, Andrew Bird) the track was recorded at the legendary Sound City Studios in Los Angeles. Learn more about Amythyst Kiah.



FOLK WEEKEND DAY 2 - SUNDAY, JULY 25

Drive-In Concert: Sean Rowe

1:00 PM a"?Parking Lot

Over the course of his career, Sean Rowe has recorded five full-length albums and several EPs. His music has been used widely throughout film and television, with notable examples including NBC's hit dramas The Blacklist and Parenthood. Rowe's song "To Leave Something Behind" was one of two non-score tracks to be featured in Ben Affleck's hit 2016 feature film The Accountant. The song accompanied the film's final scene and has since received nearly 4.5 million streams on Spotify alone. He tours nearly nonstop and later this year, he'll return to Europe for two weeks with stops in the U.K., Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Germany. Learn more about Sean Rowe.

Concert in The Glen : Adam Monaco

3:00 PM a"?The Glen

"Adam lives what he writes and writes what he lives, allowing him to deeply connect with those he plays for and alongside of." The words of Trevor Gordon Hall, internationally acclaimed guitarist and close friend of singer-songwriter Adam Monaco, will certainly ring true with anyone who has experienced Adam's thoughtful songwriting firsthand. His music is lush and colorfully melodic. Lyrically, his work is personal, deep, sometimes funny, but often evocative. His is a performance that resonates so authentically with listeners that it's not unusual to find a handful of people in tears before Adam lifts the audience back up with some friendly commentary or well-placed comedic relief. Adam and his musician friends are about to head to Woodstock to record and in hopes to release in early spring 2022. You can stay in the loop by visiting his website adammonaco.com.

Drive-In Concert: The Dirty Grass Players

6:30 PM a"?Parking Lot

The Dirty Grass Players, a four-piece new-grass band from Baltimore, is known for having one toe-tappin' foot in traditional bluegrass while pushing boundaries with their blazing musicianship. Composed of Mikey Sallemi on stand-up bass, Alex Berman on vocals and banjo, Ben Kolakowski with the guitar and vocals, and Ryan Rogers on mandolin, this group has been giving their growing fan-base a down and dirty performance for over five years. Their ability to seamlessly transition from down-home bluegrass to spirited improvisation makes each performance unique. Mix in some Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd, or a dash of southern rock and you'll quickly understand what they mean by "Dirty Grass." Entering into their sixth year together, The Dirty Grass Players released their 2nd studio album, Beneath the Woodpile. Put together with alluring harmonies, lyrics, and melodies, the band presents a sound precisely at the crossroads of traditional and progressive bluegrass. This isn't just another run-of-the-mill bluegrass album or band; it's cathartic and dirty grass. Learn more about The Dirty Grass Players.

Visit peopleslight.org for Folk Weekend tickets and all-day passes.