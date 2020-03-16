Pennsylvania's Theatre Horizon Announces Virtual Programming In Light Of COVID-19 Shutdown, Hires Artists Impacted By Shutdown

Theatre Horizon, a professional theatre company in Norristown, Pennsylvania, has announced the launch of new virtual programming in light of the recent nationwide COVID-19 pandemic which has closed most theatres across the country. Theatre Horizon will offer both educational and artistic videos available to patrons and community members via their YouTube channels.

"We see an immediate need in our community--for artists to find income after shows and classes are canceled and for families and audiences to feel connected to each other, despite social distancing," said Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "These videos are a way for Theatre Horizon to continue our mission of increasing our shared humanity through the arts. Though we cannot gather safely in person, we CAN continue to celebrate the power of the arts to heal, build empathy, and encourage creativity, at a time when we all need it most."

Interested patrons and audience members will be able access the video content starting early during the week of March 23, 2020. These videos will be free and open to the public via Theatre Horizon's YouTube channels and on Facebook. The educational videos will use a naming convention that starts with "AGES 3-11" or "AGES 7-10" and so on, so the lessons are easily searchable for parents seeking programming appropriate for their child.

Over the next several days, both professional artists and teachers will produce an assortment of both artistic and educational videos that will be available via two Theatre Horizon YouTube Channels. The artists and educators will be paid $45 for 25-45 minute long videos, ensuring that these individuals continue to have a stream of income during the closure of many theatre companies due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Artists who are interested in pitching video ideas can contact the following Theatre Horizon staff:

FOR ARTISTIC VIDEOS:

Rebecca May Flowers, Associate Artistic Director, rebecca@theatrehorizon.org

FOR EDUCATIONAL VIDEOS:

Dawn Loveland Navarro, Director of Education Outreach, dawn@theatrehorizon.org

For more information on Theatre Horizon, visit theatrehorizon.org.





