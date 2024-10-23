Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Unveils 2025 Season Featuring Nine Productions

Productions include MACBETH, THE TEMPEST, and more.
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's leadership team, Artistic Director Jason King Jones and Managing Director Casey William Gallagher, are thrilled to announce the 2025 Summer Season-nine productions united through the theme "Undiscovered Countries." "At PSF we love how incredible stories and exceptional artistry can transport us to imaginative places we've never experienced," says Jones. "Whether the undiscovered countries are geographic, psychological, or otherwise, we invite our community to bravely journey with us into the unknown."
The season features three plays by William Shakespeare including Hamlet, playing in repertory with Tom Stoppard's tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, the lesser staged Timon of Athens, and a touring production of Much Ado About Nothing. The season also features Lorraine Hansberry's landmark drama A Raisin in the Sun, alongside two musical productions: Mel Brooks' Tony Award-winning The Producers and the new musical Penelope by Alex Bechtel.
Family programming includes a fresh adaptation of Grimms' fairy tales The Princess and the Frog Prince, and the beloved Shakespeare for Kids series, which brings Hamlet to life for young audiences both at the Festival and through its community library tour.
"For an exceptional community we've put together an exceptional season. The professional artistry we're planning for 2025 is electrifying, and we invite everyone to experience the thrill of live professional theatre right here in the Lehigh Valley," said Jones.
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival is the Lehigh Valley's Professional Equity Theatre hosted on the campus of DeSales University. Season Subscriptions for the Summer 2025 Season will go on-sale to current subscribers on November 14, followed by an additional campaign beginning in January 2025 open to all patrons to subscribe for the best savings and seats before single tickets go on sale to the public in February 2025. For updates and news on the 2025 Summer Season visit: PaShakespeare.org.
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, the official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, features acclaimed actors from Broadway, television, and film, and is the summer home to over 200 artists from around the country, including winners and nominees of the Tony, Obie, Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Jefferson, and Barrymore Awards.
May 30 to June 15 - Various locations TBA
By William Shakespeare
The Festival will host its annual Community Day event on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The event will take place on the mall and in front of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University.
Videos