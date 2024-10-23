Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Unveils 2025 Season Featuring Nine Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's leadership team, Artistic Director Jason King Jones and Managing Director Casey William Gallagher, are thrilled to announce the 2025 Summer Season-nine productions united through the theme "Undiscovered Countries." "At PSF we love how incredible stories and exceptional artistry can transport us to imaginative places we've never experienced," says Jones. "Whether the undiscovered countries are geographic, psychological, or otherwise, we invite our community to bravely journey with us into the unknown."

The season features three plays by William Shakespeare including Hamlet, playing in repertory with Tom Stoppard's tragicomedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, the lesser staged Timon of Athens, and a touring production of Much Ado About Nothing. The season also features Lorraine Hansberry's landmark drama A Raisin in the Sun, alongside two musical productions: Mel Brooks' Tony Award-winning The Producers and the new musical Penelope by Alex Bechtel.

Family programming includes a fresh adaptation of Grimms' fairy tales The Princess and the Frog Prince, and the beloved Shakespeare for Kids series, which brings Hamlet to life for young audiences both at the Festival and through its community library tour.

"For an exceptional community we've put together an exceptional season. The professional artistry we're planning for 2025 is electrifying, and we invite everyone to experience the thrill of live professional theatre right here in the Lehigh Valley," said Jones.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival is the Lehigh Valley's Professional Equity Theatre hosted on the campus of DeSales University. Season Subscriptions for the Summer 2025 Season will go on-sale to current subscribers on November 14, followed by an additional campaign beginning in January 2025 open to all patrons to subscribe for the best savings and seats before single tickets go on sale to the public in February 2025. For updates and news on the 2025 Summer Season visit: PaShakespeare.org.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, the official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, features acclaimed actors from Broadway, television, and film, and is the summer home to over 200 artists from around the country, including winners and nominees of the Tony, Obie, Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Jefferson, and Barrymore Awards.

The 2025 Summer Season "Play On!" Community Tour May 30 to June 15 - Various locations TBA Much Ado About Nothing By William Shakespeare On the Main Stage The Producers : June 11 to June 29

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan. Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks.

: June 11 to June 29 Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan. Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks. Hamlet: By William Shakespeare, July 9 to August 3, in repertory with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, by Tom Stoppard, July 17 to August 2. In the Schubert Theatre Penelope : May 28 to June 8

Music and Lyrics by Alex Bechtel. Book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McClean, and Eva Steinmetz.

A Co-production with Theater Horizon

: May 28 to June 8 Music and Lyrics by Alex Bechtel. Book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McClean, and Eva Steinmetz. A Co-production with Theater Horizon A Raisin in the Sun : June 25 to July 13

By Lorraine Hansberry

: June 25 to July 13 By Lorraine Hansberry Timon of Athens - "Extreme Shakespeare": July 23 to August 3

By William Shakespeare Children's Theatre Productions The Princess and The Frog Prince | Schubert Theatre | July 4 to August 2

Adapted by Jason King Jones

| Schubert Theatre | July 4 to August 2 Adapted by Jason King Jones Shakespeare for Kids (S4K) presents Hamlet | Main Stage | July 23 to August 2

By Erin Sheffield

| Main Stage | July 23 to August 2 By Erin Sheffield S4K Mini Tour: July 25, 26, 30, and 31

Locations TBA at a later date Community Day The Festival will host its annual Community Day event on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The event will take place on the mall and in front of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University.

Comments