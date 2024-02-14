Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival To Present Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Jason King Jones. Running June 12 to June 30 at Schubert Theatre.

There are two sides to every love story, and both will captivate you in this stirring musical following two aspiring artists in New York City who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show unfolds with Cathy reliving her story backwards from the end of their relationship, while Jamie experiences his chronologically from the beginning.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, this almost entirely sung-through musical has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning a Drama Desk Award, a film adaptation, and productions around the world. The Last Five Years will leave a lasting impression with anyone who has ever loved, lost, and yearned for something more. Don't miss this intimate and beautifully crafted exploration of the human heart. Ages 13+

The Last Five Years is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.