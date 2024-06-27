Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Hosts Community Day This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (PSF) will host its 2nd annual Community Day on Saturday, July 6, 2024 sponsored by Air Products and B. Braun. The event will take place in and surrounding the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the idyllic campus of DeSales University.

PSF's Community Day will celebrate the arts as well as the many local organizations that provide invaluable services to this community. Jason King Jones, PSF's Artistic Director, shares his enthusiasm, saying, “We're excited to team-up with local businesses to bring you a fun-filled day of live performances, great food, and activities for the whole family."

A classic car cruise-in kicks off the event from 8am to noon, followed by a variety of performances throughout the day including PSF's “Play On!” Community Tour of The Comedy of Errors which will be free to attend; and ticketed performances of Winnie-the-Pooh & Friends featuring live music and life-sized puppets in the Schubert Theatre; and Shakespeare's comedic suburban romp The Merry Wives of Windsor on the Main Stage. There will also be a ticketed performance to see Devon Glover “The Sonnet Man” perform Shakespeare's sonnets with his own original Hip Hop lyrics and song, offering an inspiring, creative experience audiences love.

Additional activities include a wildlife presentation by Wildlands Conservancy at 11:00am, a magic show with Joseph Keppel at 12:00pm, and a puppet show with Book & Puppet Co. at 3:00pm. And, supporting the community's young talent, Pennsylvania Youth Theatre will perform, followed by an Emerging Artist Showcase of vocalists and musicians held “on the green” in front of the Labuda Center in the late afternoon. Family and friends of all ages can enjoy various other highlights including crafts, activities, a puppet workshop, face painting, games, and more.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase provided by food trucks: Aroi Mango, Greek Street, The Burger Shack, Mediterranean King, Solsbury Hill Scoop Shoppe and Bakery; and Coopersburg's Sage Alley Brewery will be pouring craft beers for the event.

Some of the community partners who will be present with resource tables include The Children's Home of Easton, Community Music School, Creative Learning Lab, Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion, Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center, Humble Imprints, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Valley Parkour Academy, New PA Project Education Fund, Parent to Parent, Pennsylvania Youth Theatre, Therapeutic Arts Group, Wildlands Conservancy, and WilDes Adventures.

PSF's Community Day Lineup

Trexler Parking Lot

8:00am-12:00pm Classic Car Cruise-in

Schubert Theatre

10:00am-11:15am Winnie-the-Pooh & Friends*

2:00pm-3:30pm The Sonnet Man*

Main Stage Theatre

2:00pm-4:15pm The Merry Wives of Windsor*

7:30pm The Merry Wives of Windsor*

On The Green

1:00pm-1:45pm Renaissance Music

2:00pm-2:30pm Pennsylvania Youth Theatre Performance

4:00pm-5:30pm Emerging Artist Showcase

Time-TBD: Sneak Peak Performance - The Color Purple

The Mall

10am-11am Meet a Pony

11:00am-11:45am Wildlife Presentation with Wildlands Conservancy

12:00pm-12:45pm Magic with Joseph Keppel

12pm-1pm Meet an Alpaca

1:00pm-2:15pm “Play On!” Tour The Comedy of Errors

3:00pm-4:00pm Book & Puppet Story Time

*Ticketed event

-This event is rain or shine.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, the official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, features acclaimed actors from Broadway, television, and film, and is the summer home to over 200 artists from around the country, including winners and nominees of the Tony, Obie, Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Jefferson, and Barrymore Awards.

The 2024 Summer Season runs now to August 4, 2024

For the full season line-up click here.

