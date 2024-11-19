PETER PAN Returns For Arden Children's Theatre's First 2024/25 Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, Arden Children’s Theatre invites families to embark on a magical adventure with an imaginative adaptation of the timeless classic Peter Pan.

Directed by Obie and Barrymore Award winner Whit MacLaughlin, Douglas Irvine’s imaginative adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan brings the timeless story to life in a vibrant production for audiences ages six and up. With captivating staging and dynamic performances, the production invites young audiences to journey to Neverland, where they’ll encounter beloved and notorious characters, including Wendy Darling, Tinker Bell, and Captain Hook. Peter Pan unfolds on the Arden’s 360-person F. Otto Haas Stage (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA) with previews beginning November 27, opening night December 7, with performances through January 19.

A longtime collaborator with the Arden, MacLaughlin has directed more than 20 productions, including world-class Arden Children's Theatre’s Charlotte’s Web, A Year with Frog and Toad, and last season’s The BFG (Big Friendly Giant), which was nominated for six Barrymore Awards including Outstanding Overall Production of a Play. MacLaughlin recently directed Charlotte’s Web overseas with The National Theatre of Turkey for audiences in cities, including Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir.

Peter Pan features six Philadelphia-based actors: Jo Vito Ramirez (they/them), Campbell O’Hare (she/her), Lee Minora (she/her), Jessica Money (she/her), Adam Howard (he/him), and J. Hernandez (he/him), the cast combines to play more than a dozen characters throughout the two-hour production.

Set against a cityscape backdrop, the adaptation of Peter Pan immerses audiences in a dreamlike world where the classic tale of adventure and wonder unfolds with modern touches and dynamic visual storytelling. The reimagined production opens with Wendy (Campbell O’Hare), now grown up and sharing her memories of meeting Peter Pan with her daughter, Jane (Jessica Money). As Wendy begins the tale, she takes the audience back to her childhood, reliving the moment she and her brother Michael (Adam Howard) left their London nursery to embark on an adventure with Peter Pan. Together, they soar to the fantastical island of Neverland, where pirates, fairies, and adventure await.

"This story is well-known and well-loved all over the world. We are creating it in a way you’ve come to expect from the Arden: fantastically inventive, surprising, and visually stunning,” says director Whit McLaughlin. “It takes place entirely in twilight, between dusk and night. It will be refreshing, genuinely memorable, and a source of enjoyable conversation for you and your family in the years to come.”

Douglas Irvine is the Artistic Producer of Visible Fictions. His work has been performed across Scotland, England, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Canada, and the USA. Under his leadership, the company was the first Scottish theater company to perform on Broadway. He has also collaborated with Seattle Children's Theatre and has directed at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and the Polka Theatre in London. He loves telling stories in new and exciting ways with puppetry, dance, video, and Foley artistry.

The stellar cast features Campbell O’Hare (Wendy Darling), an award-winning actress who has previously appeared at the Arden in Charlotte’s Web (Fern), and Equivocation (Judith). O’Hare is a member of the Wilma HotHouse Acting Company and has performed in roles locally at Theatre Horizon, Theatre Exile, Delaware Theatre Company, and The Wilma Theatre, for which she won the Barrymore Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play as Avery in Rapture, Blister, Burn.

Jo Vito Ramirez (Peter Pan) is a musician, visual artist, and builder. Ramirez is well known to Arden audiences for their roles in the theatre’s recent production of The BFG (Daniel/Bloodbottler/Headmaster/Head of Army), Red Riding Hood (Wolfgang), The Snow Queen (Fred), Charlotte’s Web (Avery Arable), and Peter Pan (Peter). Ramirez’s regional work includes roles with Quintessence Theatre Group, Delaware Shakespeare, and New Paradise Laboratories.

Jessica Money (Jane Darling/Tootles/Bill Jukes/Tiger Lily/Cookson/Tinkerbell/Mermaid), a graduate of Temple University’s musical theatre and acting programs, has performed at the Arden several times, including last season’s The BFG (Sophie), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive Ostrovsky), and School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Mercy). Money’s regional work includes starring in roles at People’s Light, Theatre Horizon, Duluth Playhouse, and New Light Theatre.

J. Hernandez (Hook) has previously appeared at the Arden in Clyde’s (Rafael) and Charlotte’s Web (Templeton/Lurvy). Hernandez’s regional work includes roles at Theatre Exile, Philadelphia Theatre Company, InterAct Theatre Company, Quintessence Theatre Group, and Commonwealth Classic Theatre.

Adam Howard (Michael Darling/Slighty/Starkey/Cecco/Noddler/Tinkerbell/Mermaid), a graduate of the University of the Arts, has previously appeared at the Arden in Charlotte’s Web (Wilbur), and The Lehman Trilogy (u/s Emmanuel Lehman). Regionally, Howard has performed in shows at local theatres, including Theatre Exile, Azuka Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company, and the Lantern Theatre Company.

Lee Minora (Aunt Liza Darling/Smee/Nibs/Tinkerbell/Mermaid) is a writer, performer, and theatre-maker making her debut at the Arden. Regionally Minora has appeared in roles at Theatre Exile, Quintessence Theatre Group, Lantern Theatre Company, and 1812 productions.

The production design team includes David P. Gordon (Scenic Designer), Lyndsey Connolly (Stage Manager), Krista Smith (Lighting Designer), Jill Keys (Costume Designer), and Larry Fowler (Sound Designer).

Peter Pan begins November 27, opens December 7, and runs through January 19. Single ticket prices vary by performance and start at $35. Tickets are available online at ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215.922.1122, or at the box office at Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street).

Special events and performances for Peter Pan include:

Peter Pan Opening Night & Old City Holiday Kick Off | Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 12 to 6:30 p.m.

From 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., enjoy Peter Pan-themed arts and crafts, face painting, and photo opportunities at the Arden’s Hamilton Family Arts Center. Families can also stop by the Arden Drama School Open House to discover upcoming classes and workshops. Then, at 4 p.m., head over for the exciting opening night performance of Peter Pan, running until approximately 6:30 p.m., followed by a scoop of ice cream from our children’s theatre dining partner, Franklin Fountain. Peter Pan is the perfect kick off to the holiday season full of creativity, learning, and LIVE theater.

Student Matinees | Available Tuesdays through Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Student Matinees are available Tuesdays through Fridays at 10:30 a.m. throughout the run of show except from December 23 through January 3. Want to bring a school group? Submit a group inquiry here.

Smart Caption Glasses | Starting Saturday, December 13, 2024

Wearable, customizable Closed Captioning Glasses are available to reserve for performances starting on Saturday, December 13, 2024. Recommended for adults and children ages 12 and up. Click here to learn more.

American Sign Language (ASL) Shadow Interpretation | Friday, January 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. & Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 4 p.m. ASL interpretation where signers follow/”shadow” cast movement. Click here to learn more.

