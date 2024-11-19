PCS Theater to Celebrate Young People's Theater Workshop With YPTW Alumni Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PCS Theater will present the YPTW Alumni Cabaret, a one-night-only event celebrating the incredible 45-year legacy of the Young People's Theater Workshop. This special performance, directed by YPTW's Claudia Carlsson, will take place on Saturday, November 30th, at 7:30 PM at PCS Theater.

Founded in 1978 by Donna Peck and Bob Moore as the children's theater wing of The Players Club of Swarthmore, YPTW quickly became a creative cornerstone of the community. From its first small production of Snow White, YPTW grew into a thriving program that combined rigorous theater education with personal development, instilling confidence and creativity in countless young artists.

Though YPTW has dropped the curtain, its spirit lives on, and this cabaret will reunite alumni, teachers, and supporters to honor its enduring legacy.

Directed by Claudia Carlsson, the evening will feature a dynamic lineup of performances from alumni across generations, showcasing their talents and paying tribute to the program that helped shape them.

Featured Performers Include:

Annie Byers, Michael Jansen, John Patro, Victoria Perrone, Daisy Getz, Aurelien Eulert, Max Guthrie, Madeline Arian, Archie Bracegirdle, Sofia Brzezicki, Ashley Trebisacci, Maria Byers, Carly Deichman (Mayo), Mary Filippone, Gregory Bell, Matt Prince, Johnnie Hughes, Courtney Jansen, Paul Kerrigan, Jake Lamb, Madison Martin, Robert Moore, Darrin Peters, and Ethan Starr.

Celebrate the Magic and Memories of YPTW

The YPTW Alumni Cabaret is a must-see event for anyone who has been part of the YPTW family or who wants to support the arts and celebrate community theater. Don't miss this heartwarming and inspiring evening as we relive the magic of YPTW!

