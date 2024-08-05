PCS Theater Presents Woodstock-Inspired A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater has announced its upcoming production of Shakespeare's timeless comedy, “A Midsummer Night's Dream”, set against the vibrant and iconic backdrop of Woodstock 1969.

This unique, movement-driven concept blends Shakespeare's classic tale with originally composed music by Jeff Smith, creating a theatrical experience like no other. The show runs for a limited engagement from August 16-24, 2024.

Step into a magical world where Shakespeare's beloved characters come to life in a groovy 1960s style. This innovative adaptation brings the enchantment of *A Midsummer Night's Dream* to the psychedelic era of Woodstock, complete with a live orchestra performing Jeff Smith's original music.

Audiences will be transported to a whimsical forest filled with love, magic, and hilarious misadventures, all set to the rhythm of the 60s. Four young lovers and a troupe of amateur actors find themselves entangled in the magical antics of the fairy world. King Oberon and Queen Titania, along with their mischievous servant Puck, use their otherworldly powers to create chaos and comedy. As the night progresses, love potions, mistaken identities, and enchanted transformations lead to a series of hilarious and heartwarming events, all culminating in a joyous celebration of love and unity set to music.

- Original Music by Jeff Smith: Enjoy a live orchestra performing music that captures the essence of the Woodstock era, seamlessly blending with Shakespeare's poetic dialogue.

- Pre-Show Entertainment: Arrive early to enjoy special pre-show entertainment on stage, starting about 20 minutes before the main event. It's the perfect way to immerse yourself in the groovy atmosphere and get ready for the magic to come.

- Movement-Driven Concept: Experience the play like never before with dynamic choreography and a visually stunning production that brings the story to life through movement and dance.

- Cast of Characters: Janea Hundley as Helena, Samuel Johnson as Lysander, Angelina Canavan as Hermia, Daniel Jankauskas as Demetrius, Ryan Walter as Nick Bottom, John Parkinson as Peter Quince, Brendan Sterling as Francis Flute, Autumn Scouten as Tom Snout, Desiree Lara as Snug, Joey Valenzuela as Robin Starveling, Thomas-Robert Irvin as Theseus/Oberon, Elizabeth Clarkin-Breslin as Hippolyta/Titania, Johnny Brown as Robin Goodfellow, Victoria Heppard as Head Fairy, Sofia Brzezicki as Peaseblossom, Harley Roach as Cobweb, Bethany Bryant as Mote, Allie Coeby as Mustardseed, Amy Goldman as Fairy 1/Egeus, and Lauren Grondel as Fairy 2/Philostrate.

Show Dates:

- Friday, August 16, 2024 – 7:30 PM

- Saturday, August 17, 2024 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

- Sunday, August 18, 2024 – 2:00 PM

- Thursday, August 22, 2024 – 7:30 PM

- Friday, August 23, 2024 – 7:30 PM

- Saturday, August 24, 2024 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the PCS Theater box office or online at pcstheater.org.

