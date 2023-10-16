PCS Theater Presents Touching Drama ON GOLDEN POND This Fall

PCS Theater will present the classic play "On Golden Pond," written by Ernest Thompson. This captivating production will grace the Main Stage from October 27 to November 11, 2023, inviting audiences to experience a heartwarming tale that explores family bonds, memory, and the beauty of nature.

Set in the picturesque woods of Maine, "On Golden Pond" follows the story of Ethel and Norman Thayer (Ann Ramsey and Ted Harting), a retired couple spending their 48th summer at their beloved vacation home. The Thayers' enchanting routine of fishing, strawberry picking, and reminiscing about the past is laced with Norman's humorous, yet poignant, reflections driven by his unreliable memory and candidly morbid remarks.

As their daughter Chelsea (Kristy Boyer Chen) makes a visit to celebrate Norman's 80th birthday, she arrives with her boyfriend Bill (Thomas-Robert Irvin) and his teenage son, Billy Jr. (Will Bryan). The reunion brings to the forefront long-held bitterness between Chelsea and Norman, creating a poignant backdrop for the evolving relationships within the family. Amidst the struggles, Norman finds an unexpected opportunity to mentor young Billy, leading to poignant and transformative moments.

Directed by Karen Johnston, "On Golden Pond" promises an engaging and emotionally resonant experience for theatergoers. The cast also features Todd Barton as Charlie Martin.

The production offers special performances, including a Relaxed Performance on November 3 at 8pm and a Talk Back session on Sunday, November 5 at 2pm, providing a unique opportunity for the audience to engage with the cast and creative team. PCS Theater is offering a Masked-Only Preview performance for our immune-compromised patrons on October 26th. All tickets must be pre-purchased for this event as there will be no ticket sales at the box office.

The theater is ADA accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the performance. With a runtime of 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission, "On Golden Pond" promises an immersive theatrical journey that captures the essence of love, family, and the passage of time.

Don't miss this extraordinary production that has captivated audiences for decades. Tickets are available now, offering a chance to witness the timeless story of "On Golden Pond."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit PCS Theater's website: Click Here.