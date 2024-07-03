PCS Theater Presents HONK! As The Final Production Of Season 112 Children's Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PCS Theater has announced the cast of its upcoming production of "Honk!" the heartwarming musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Ugly Duckling." This production, the grand finale of our Season 112 Children's Series, will run from July 12 to July 21 in its 300-seat, fully accessible, air-conditioned auditorium.

"Honk!" is a witty and heartwarming musical that tells the story of Ugly, a young duckling shunned for his unusual appearance. Through his adventures and the friends he meets along the way, Ugly learns that being different is not just okay, but something to be celebrated. The musical's message of acceptance and self-love resonates with audiences of all ages.

Cast:

- Chris Monaco as Drake/Greylag/Farmer (Voice)

- Sarah Robbins as Ida

- Chelsea Franchi as Grace/Lowbutt/Mother Swan

- Kathryn Pepe Coleman as Maureen/Queenie

- Mia Rae Sanchez as Penny/Soloist/Floor Manager

- Aaron Shown as Bullfrog/Turkey/Father Swan/Jaybird

- Alexis Lounsbury as Henrietta/Dot

- Joel Johnson as Cat

- Taron Goldsboro as Billy/Barnacles/Boy's Voice

- Alex Pollard as Beaky/Pinkfoot

- Lauryn Ciardullo as Downy/Snowy

- Riley Younger Walker as Fluff/Girl's Voice/Old Woman's Voice

- Kevin Gehringer as Ugly

Performance Dates:

- July 12 @ 7:00 pm

- July 13 @ 11:00 am and 3:00 pm

- July 14 @ 2:00 pm

- July 19 @ 7:00 pm

- July 20 @ 11:00 am and 3:00 pm

- July 21 @ 2:00 pm

Production Team:

- **Director:** Scott Garvin

- **Music Director:** Catherine Chambers

- **Choreographer:** Alexa Wilder

- **Stage Manager:** Jessica Beaver

Director Scott Garvin shares, "Honk! celebrates the power of kindness, empathy, and acceptance. It reminds us that our differences are what make us beautiful and that each and every one of us is worthy of love, warts and all."

Relaxed Performances:

All performances of "Honk!" will be Relaxed Performances, designed to create a welcoming environment for everyone, including those with sensory sensitivities, autism spectrum disorders, or anyone who prefers a more relaxed theater experience. A judgment-free atmosphere where audience members can move, talk, and express themselves freely.

Ticket Pricing:

- Adults:** $15

- Students/Children: $10

- PCS Members: 20% discount

- Season 112 Vouchers: Accepted

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pcstheater.org.

