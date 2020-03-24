Opera Philadelphia's MADAME BUTTERFLY Postponed To 2022

Opera Philadelphia has announced the postponement of its final production of the 2019-2020 season, Madame Butterfly, which was to be presented in five performances at the Academy of Music from April 24-May 3, 2020.



General Director & President David B. Devan and Corrado Rovaris, the Jack Mulroney Music Director, informed artists of the decision on Monday, March 23, and announced details to ticketholders and the public on Tuesday, March 24.



Opera Philadelphia intends to bring the production to Philadelphia in spring 2022 as part of the company's 2021-2022 season, with all contracted artists invited to return to their roles.





