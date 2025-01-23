Open Stage To Present HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Stage will present Hedwig and the Angry Inch on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Feb. 6 to Mar. 1. Directed by Chris Gibson and musically directed by Brad Barkdoll, the production stars TJ Creedon as Hedwig, backed by an all-star band.

This genre-bending, fourth wall-smashing sensation features a pulsing rock score and electrifying performances, telling the story of one of the most unique and unforgettable characters ever to grace the stage. Hedwig, a genderqueer rock singer, follows her ex-lover Tommy Gnosis on his successful tour. She recounts her painful journey from East Germany, a botched sex reassignment surgery, and a broken marriage to finding herself through music. Amidst her struggles with identity and her abusive relationship with her assistant/husband Yitzhak, Hedwig experiences a transformative moment of self-acceptance, passing her legacy to Yitzhak as she steps into peace.

"Hedwig is a groundbreaking rock musical that is brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking and wickedly funny," said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “The musical is ahead of its time and a must-see in Harrisburg. With a pulse-pounding rock score, unforgettable performances, and the incredible TJ Creedon as Hedwig, this is a show you will not want to miss.”

The production stars TJ Creedon as Hedwig and Rachel Landon as Yitzak, with musical direction by Brad Barkdoll leading a live band featuring Dani Fiore on drums, Jeremy Blouch on bass, and Matthias Cabbell on keyboard. The creative team includes scenic design by Janos Boon, costumes by Hanniel Sindelar, lighting by Tristan Stasiulis, sound design by Wayne Landon and Kevin Cole, and projections by Brianna Dow. Stage management is by Stacy Reck, with Ethan Hommel and Maggie Haynes serving as understudies.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a 1998 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and book by John Cameron Mitchell. The musical has been revived in many productions, winning multiple awards and inspired a feature film adaptation Hedwig and the Angry Inch released in 2001, also directed by and starring John Cameron Mitchell as Hedwig.

Performances of Hedwig and the Angry Inch will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and Mar. 1 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, 16, and 23. The show on Feb. 6 is a special private performance benefiting the Thom Finn Impact Fund, supporting LGBTQ youth and those in recovery. The show on Feb. 13 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, Feb. 16.

For tickets to Hedwig and the Angry Inch visit openstagehbg.com.

