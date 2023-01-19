Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ORGAN DAY Returns With Free Performances From The Philadelphia Orchestra And More

Opera, ballet, Gospel, film, and family-friendly entertainment - all free on February 25.

Jan. 19, 2023  
ORGAN DAY Returns With Free Performances From The Philadelphia Orchestra And More

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra are proud to work in association with the Philadelphia Chapter of The American Guild of Organists (AGO) to present the 11th Organ Day, a FREE, family-friendly event featuring the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ, on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

"The Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ is a true highlight of Verizon Hall," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We look forward to turning the spotlight on this majestic instrument, the largest mechanical pipe organ in a concert venue in the entire country, during our Organ Day festivities, which include performances from The Philadelphia Orchestra, Philadelphia Ballet, and Opera Philadelphia. In addition to featuring the organ extensively in our season programming, Organ Day helps to build audience interest in this magnificent instrument, and to inspire visitors of all ages about its musical capabilities."

Organ Day 2023 kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a FREE performance from the Grammy® Award-winning Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Tristan Rais-Sherman and accompanied by organist Paolo Bordignon. Full repertoire is below. A break will follow, during which organist Lucas Brown will play the Hammond B3 Organ as part of the Lucas Brown Trio outside Verizon Hall on the Plaza stage. Back in Verizon Hall at 1:20 p.m., children are invited to touch and explore the organ with Kids Play the Organ. A DJ (to be announced at a later date) & Lucas Brown on the Hammond B3 Organ will perform beginning at 1:45 p.m., followed by an intermission until 2:30 p.m.; audience members are invited to stay in their seats, leave the theater, or enjoy a snack from Garces Trading Company @ the Kimmel, the new café located inside the Kimmel Center.

After the break, Philadelphia Ballet will perform on the Verizon Hall stage from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., accompanied by organist Peter Conte. Philadelphia Ballet's repertoire is listed below. Organist Paolo Bordignon will then perform a solo recital at 3:15 p.m., followed by an Opera Philadelphia showcase at 3:45 p.m. (repertoire below) and later a Gospel performance at 4:30 p.m. The late afternoon wraps up with the return of the silent film portion of the day, screened with live organ accompaniment, and with the popular "Organ Pumps," during which guests are invited to leave their seats and lie on the stage of Verizon Hall, feeling the powerful vibrations of the organ. The day will be cohosted by Tyrone Whiting & Michael Barone.

Unveiled in May 2006, The Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ, Dobson organ Op. 76, is located inside Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center. "Fred" ranks as the largest mechanical-action concert hall organ in the United States with 6,938 pipes, four blowers, 300 levels of memory, 111 stops, and a total weight of approximately 32 tons. The largest pipes are made of wood and are about 32 feet tall, while the smallest metal pipes are similar in size to a slender drinking straw. It is the culmination of more than six years and 52,000 hours of planning, construction, and voicing.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Philadelphia Ballet To Present Three World Premieres This February Photo
Philadelphia Ballet To Present Three World Premieres This February
Philadelphia Ballet will present Forward Motion, the latest edition of the company's ongoing New Works series.
1776, CHARLOTTES WEB & More Lead Philadelphias January Theater Top 10 Photo
1776, CHARLOTTE'S WEB & More Lead Philadelphia's January Theater Top 10
Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's picks include 1776, A Year With Frog And Toad, A Soldier's Play and more!
Gina Range Joins Opera Philadelphia As Vice President Of Development Photo
Gina Range Joins Opera Philadelphia As Vice President Of Development
Opera Philadelphia announced today the appointment of Gina Range as Vice President of Development.
2023 FREDDY Awards Announces Complete Participant and Show List Photo
2023 FREDDY Awards Announces Complete Participant and Show List
The 3-hour live 2023 FREDDY Awards broadcast includes a stellar opening number, performance by nominated musicals, actors and actresses, and presentation of the 2023 FREDDY© Awards in 23 award categories.

More Hot Stories For You


Special Exhibition At The Weitzman Extended Through Independence DaySpecial Exhibition At The Weitzman Extended Through Independence Day
January 18, 2023

As Jonathan Horowitz's powerful special exhibition -- which addresses antisemitism, racial violence, immigration, women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights -- grows in relevance, Philadelphia's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) announces that it has been extended through July 4, 2023.
Guillermo Calderón's KISS to be Presented at The Wilma Theater This MonthGuillermo Calderón's KISS to be Presented at The Wilma Theater This Month
January 17, 2023

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia will present KISS, a daring play by Guillermo Calderón, on stage Jan. 31-Feb. 19, 2023.
Crossroads Comedy Theater Presents Improvised Rom-Coms For Valentine's Day and Debuts New Improv For Everyone ClassCrossroads Comedy Theater Presents Improvised Rom-Coms For Valentine's Day and Debuts New Improv For Everyone Class
January 17, 2023

Love is in the air at Crossroads Comedy Theater as they kick off their 2023 performances with their popular show Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Rom-Com. Now in its fifth year, this must-see show uses the well-tread tropes of romantic comedies and audience input to inspire each performance making each show completely different.
Lantern Theater Company Presents the Philadelphia Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
January 13, 2023

 Lantern Theater Company continues its 2022/23 season with the Philadelphia premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact by writers Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell. Award-winning director and actor Matt Pfeiffer returns to the Lantern, directing a cast that includes Ian Merrill Peakes, Trevor William Fayle, and Joanna Liao.
Cast and Speakers Announced For InterAct Theatre Company's World Premiere, THE LAST PARADECast and Speakers Announced For InterAct Theatre Company's World Premiere, THE LAST PARADE
January 13, 2023

The InterAct Theatre Company, now celebrating its 35th season, is proud to announce the cast of THE LAST PARADE. THE LAST PARADE is a “world premiere” by Stephanie Satie and will be directed by InterAct's founder and producing artistic director, Seth Rozin.
share