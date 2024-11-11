ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER Returns for the 2024 Holiday Season in Center City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning actor and writer Chris Davis brings Marie, Fritz, creepy Uncle Drosselmeyer, the mice, and even the Sugar Plum Fairy to life in his hysterical and surprisingly moving show One-Man Nutcracker, directed by MK Tuomanen and featuring choreography by Campbell Tosney. Featuring Davis as, quite literally, all of the characters, this wildly unique experience will play The Louis Bluver Theater at The Drake in Center City (3﻿02 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia) from December 10-29, 2024.

One-Man Nutcracker returns to Philadelphia after a sold-out run in Germany in the Thespis Festival 2024 to rave reviews. Ruth Bender of the Kieler Nachtrichten newspaper wrote, “befeuert vom „Magic, magic, magic“ des Publikumschors” (“The audience chanted magic, magic, magic.”). Davis goes on to say that “One-Man Nutcracker is a celebration of the magic that theater can offer an audience as we explore this timeless story about radical change.”

One-Man Nutcracker uses both the original E.T.A. Hoffman Nutcracker story and the classic Tchaikovsky ballet as inspiration for this heart-filled extravaganza, which premiered in 2019 at Plays & Players Theatre in Philadelphia. One-Man Nutcracker delves into a sense of play and discovery to show audiences what really lies at the core of the Nutcracker tale. Davis also explores some of the darker parts of The Nutcracker, examining its original story and some of its racist past. All of it comes together for an hour-long evening of comedy, filled with whimsy and childlike wonder, celebrated by both audiences and the media as one of the season’s “must see” events.

