Northern Liberties Presents Giant Neighborhood Art Crawl with Return of Artists at Work on Second Saturday
The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.
Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Artists at Work on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. The neighborhood comes alive this fall with a special art crawl that will feature live music, plus crafters and artists live-creating in pop-up spaces and shops around Northern Liberties. This episode of Artists at Work is the largest to date for the program with 19 locations. Attendees will be able to stop and talk with painters, sculptors, knitters, collagers and more to learn about their process and inspiration. New for edition, look for collaborations with Cosa Cosa, The Clay Studio and Almanac Dance Circus Theater. The event is rain or shine, and free to attend. Make it a day in Northern Liberties for Second Saturday with the brand-new Northern Liberties Farmers' Market Pop-up from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Piazza Alta Courtyard. For a full list of artists and shops, plus more about the Farmers' Market Pop-up, visit: https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/
Sponsored by the Penn Treaty Special Services District, Artists at Work celebrates Northern Liberties' past and present as a district of creative, independent spirits by activating nineteen storefronts with live art-making. This is major growth for the program that started during the pandemic for social distancing and has now expanded to become a semi-annual tradition and signature event for the expanding neighborhood.
"Northern Liberties has long been a place for creative people, and Artists at Work highlights that artistic spirit and our unique community," said Northern Liberties Business Improvement District Executive Director Kristine Kennedy. "We're really excited to include artists by way of Cosa Cosa, a collaborative engaged in public art creation, and to be able to host The Clay Studio and Almanac Dance Circus Theater. People can explore our historic streets and get to know our businesses while learning a little bit about how different art mediums are used."
Artists at Work is a family friendly walking tour that will take place at 19 locations throughout Northern Liberties with artists setting up outside inside storefronts depending on their medium and needs. New this session is Almanac Dance Circus Theater who will be performing as a duo at the former Creative Coloring Box Learning Center at 632 N 2nd St. Almanac is fresh off their highly successful Cannonball Festival and will feature performers from that festival. Get your hands dirty at The Clay Studio sculpture table located at the new Brotherly Love Gallery at 623 N 2nd St, where anyone can join in forming a sculpture from clay.
This event is rain or shine, free and open to the public. For a map for the event and full vendor list with updates closer to the event visit: https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/event/20221112-artistsatwork/
