Northern Liberties Debuts New Socially-Distanced Artists at Work Exhibition and Art Crawl

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District has announced the debut of a new socially-distanced art exhibition and crawl titled Artists at Work. Artists at Work exhibition kicks off this weekend with interactive live demos in store fronts and windows this Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The exhibition will remain up after Saturday through September 30th. Artists at Work will showcase the many creative talents of seven local artists and makers and pair them with six maker and retail spaces in Northern Liberties along the North Second Street corridor. Art fans and supporters of the neighborhood are invited to come out with their COVID pods and family circles and socially distance along the route and see art live while its made with these seven artists. For those that come this Saturday, the art will remain up in the storefronts and windows until the end of the month. Artists at Work is free and open to the public. Masks are required, and general social distancing guidelines apply. Presented by Northern Liberties Business Improvement District with support from Philadelphia Cultural Fund.

"Social distancing has changed a lot about how we shop, but not how we feel about the shops we love," said NLBID Executive Director Kristine Kennedy. "Artists at Work offers an opportunity to support your favorite Northern Liberties' small shops and boutiques and the artists whose work they sell in a safe, socially distant way."

She added, "There will be live demonstrations by the artists in the storefronts, so you can watch them work from a safe distance, behind glass. Their work will be displayed in the shop window for the rest of September and you'll be able to order via the stores' online shops. Our boutiques have been through a lot since March. The BID worked with them on a program that really, truly supported them and the makers that they buy from."



With generous funding from the Philadelphia Cultural Fund, the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is proud to present a socially-distanced art exhibition like no other during the month of September. Participating stores and artists include the following:

* Art Star, 623 N 2nd St featuring Janell Wysock* Casa Pael, 804 N 2nd St featuring Jackie Quinn* Once Worn Consignment, 906 N 2nd St featuring Peter Oravetz* R.E.Load Bags, 608 N 2nd St featuring Miriam Singer* SWAG, 935 N 2nd St featuring Sam Angel* Trunc, 929 N 2nd St featuring Alec K Rogers and Dindga McCannon

Some of the retail spaces are now reopening after being closed most of 2020 due to shut down orders and other factors. Some will now reopen, some will extend hours, and others will show off their new ways they are surviving the pandemic by debuting new ways of doing business - including new website and online sales (as an example). This also allows the artists to get out in the spotlight and show off their wares after being so hard hit by the economic challenges this year.

Whether during the live demonstration or general exhibition, patrons are encouraged to make an evening of their visit to Northern Liberties. For instance, patrons can enjoy to go cocktails while strolling through the exhibition, and afterward, dine at one of the many beautiful outdoor streeteries in the neighborhood.

Kennedy added, "Northern Liberties shops have such a focus on locally made products that when they suffer, so does the local craft community. We hope Artists and Work will help reconnect Philadelphians with their artist community. And hey, it's not too early to shop for Christmas! Buy something handmade this year."



For more about Artists at Work and other events and happenings in Northern Liberties, visit explorenorthernliberties.org.

