No Name Pops to Present Three Neighborhood Concerts With Artcinia

The No Name Pops is collaborating with Artcinia, a Philadelphia mission-based organization dedicated to making the performing arts accessible to all. Through its flagship program, Music in Your Neighborhood, Artcinia collaborates with its stakeholders – audiences, local, professional artists, and venue partners – to bring community-informed programming to locations throughout our city. These affordable, genre-diverse events offer top-tier performing arts experiences to audiences in their own neighborhoods. The three NNP concerts in the fall will take place in Germantown (10/13), Port Richmond (11/3), and Center City (11/15). (See details below.)

Since its inception in June 2021, Artcinia has staged concerts in 18 neighborhoods, employed over 170 professional musicians, and reached more than 5000 attendees. Committed to collaboration, inclusion, fair compensation, and arts equity, Artcinia brings the joy of live performing arts experiences within reach of every Philadelphian.

Matthew Koveal, Executive Director of the NNP, expressed his enthusiasm for the Artcinia/NNP alliance, stating, "We are honored to partner with Artcinia to bring the joy of music throughout our great city. Our mission has always been to enrich lives through music, and this collaboration lets us reach even more people in Philadelphia. Together, we can make a lasting impact and create memorable experiences for many."

Anne Schoemaker, co-founder of Artcinia, shared her enthusiasm for this joint effort saying, “Artcinia’s Music in Your Neighborhood program offers everyone the opportunity to hear the music they love. Through our collaboration with NNP, we will expand our programming and ensure that NPP’s iconic sound is heard in neighborhoods throughout our city. We are proud to work with the artists and leaders of NNP to fulfill our commitment to improve access to the performing arts.”

The NNP - Artcinia collaboration will present concerts in Artcinia performance venues located throughout Philadelphia, ensuring that residents from all walks of life can enjoy the beauty and inspiration of music. These concerts will feature a diverse pops repertoire, showcasing both traditional and contemporary pieces to appeal to a wide audience. The following concerts are scheduled:

October 13, 2024, at 3pm - Jazz at the Show: Broadway Tunes Reinvented, featuring The No Name Pops Jazz Quintet at the First Presbyterian Church, 35 West Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

November 3, 2024, at 2pm - Brass in the Afternoon: Hits from the Broadway Stage, featuring The No Name Pops Brass Quintet at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2328 East Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

November 15, 2024, at 7pm - Strings on Stage: A Comprehensive Pops Evening, featuring The No Name Pops String Quintet at The Church of Saint Luke & The Epiphany, 330 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Both the NNP and Arcinia are committed to making this initiative a success and are eager to see the positive impact it will have on the community. More information on additional concert dates and locations will be available at www.nonamepops.org.

