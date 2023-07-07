No Name Pops Reveals Kimmel Center Performances

On October 28, 2023, the No Name Pops will present two performances (3pm and 8pm) at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.  

By: Jul. 07, 2023

The No Name Pops, composed of the former musicians of the Philly POPS, announced today that they will be performing their first shows at the Kimmel Center.

 

The No Name Pops will be presenting Let's Groove: Motown and The Philly Sound! Conductor Herb Smith leads the full No Name Pops orchestra featuring artists Chester Gregory, Brik Liam, and Ashley Jayy. Magic melodies come to life in Let's Groove Tonight, a symphonic experience where the soul and R&B sounds of Motown face off against the famous hits of the Philly Sound. Led by an acclaimed cast of stage and studio singers, this incredible evening is full of classic songs by artists like The Spinners, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Gamble & Huff, and The O'Jays.

 

“We believe that our great city should have pops music, so we came together to form the No Name Pops to provide this style of music to Philadelphia.”

 

-       Jon Fink, founding board member, No Name Pops 

“I am excited to have No Name Pops bring pops orchestral music to Philadelphia. I look forward to seeing them at their free performances on South Street, and then again at their first performance at the Kimmel Center. Let the music continue."

 

-       Councilmember Mark Squilla 

 

Let's Groove: Motown and The Philly Sound! runs on October 28 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at Verizon Hall. 

 

Tickets are available at Click Here


