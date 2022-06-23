Nineteen Eleven BYOB Introduces a New Summer Menu, Sunday Brunch, and Pasta Collaboration with Chef Janine Bruno

Nineteen Eleven BYOB, the new-ish restaurant from chefs Jon Raffa and Michael Gingras, located at 1911 East Passyunk Avenue, has introduced a new summer menu, added Sunday brunch to their repertoire, and teamed up with Chef Janine Bruno on a new pasta with a charitable initiative and a nod to a Philly great.

The pasta is a Spinach Gnoccheti, and features Mancuso's ricotta, pancetta, peas, and mint, and proceeds from this dish will benefit Mama Mare - a non-profit that provides support services to breast cancer patients and their families, which Bruno was a recipient of during her recovery from breast cancer. Learn more at http://mamamare.org.

"We've been following Janine's story and we've seen how big she's getting, and we're honored to collaborate with her on this pasta," said Raffa. "It's sort of an ode to Joey Baldino's gnocchi at Zeppoli, where Chef Gingras used to work, but with our own spin. We've only been open a few short months, and we think this is a perfect opportunity to introduce two new menus while also starting to give back any way we can."

The new summer dinner menu includes Porgy Toast - house-cured porgy on sourdough with dill-Dijon aioli; Fluke Crudo; Chicken Liver Mousse with peach, hazelnut, and crostini; Tomato Carpaccio; Scallops with corn pudding; Arctic Char; The Chicken - breast roulade, dark meat confit, cherries, green beans, and jus; and a Burger on brioche with bibb lettuce, tomato, Cooper sharp, and bone marrow truffle aioli. An $85 per person chef's tasting menu is also available.

For brunch, there is Pork Sausage with scrambled eggs and gravy on an English muffin; Bucatini Carbonara with pancetta, eggs, and pecorino; White Asparagus with a sunny side egg, hollandaise, crispy shallot, and spring onion oil; Zucchini Cannoli Bread with whipped ricotta and chocolate chips; Pancakes with charred scallion butter and paprika maple; and Rueben with corned mushroom, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye; Honey Whipped Yogurt with toasted granola and seasonal berries; Quinoa with beets and leeks; and a classic breakfast with eggs, hash browns, and bacon.

Nineteen Eleven BYOB uses contemporary culinary techniques to transform classic American flavors. The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, as well as for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch. Learn more at http://1911phl.com.