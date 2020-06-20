Nicole Jordan Becomes First Black Woman to Join the Philadelphia Orchestra in 120 Years

Nicole Jordan is the first Black woman to join the Philadelphia Orchestra full time in its 120-year history. Starting this year, she will become the Principal Librarian for the orchestra, according to 6 ABC.

"It's a moment of celebration, and at the same time, a short of shocking moment," said Matías Tarnopolsky, the President and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra.

"I didn't set out to make history. I just set out to kind of do what I love," Jordan said.

"We're in a very interesting place as Black Americans," she said. "I think we're coming into our voices. We're not sitting back and taking, 'No,' for an answer."

