New Year's Eve In Philly Offers 12 Top Spots To Dance, Drink And Dine

Celebrate New Year's Eve in Philadelphia at 12 top spots to dance, drink and dine! See full details below!

Concourse Dance Bar

1635, Back Entrance, Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 534-4128

9:00pm to 2:00am

$75 before 12/25, and $90 after

Open Bar

https://www.concoursedancebar.com/upcoming-events

Concourse New Year's Eve Bash

Come ball out while the Ball drops into 2020! NYE tickets include a premium open bar from 9pm-2am, hot dogs, party favors, champagne toast, and DJ Menace Cartel will be layin' down hits all night long! Early Bird tickets are $75, regular tickets are $90. *Coat check is $5 per hanger.

Morgan's Pier New Year's at Craft Hall



Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

(267) 297-2072

9:00pm to 2:00am

$75 until Christmas Day, $90 after

https://www.morganspier.com/new-years-eve-2019

Morgan's Pier NYE Takeover #bringingitinside

Party like it's still summer at our very first Morgan's Pier NYE Celebration! Our crew is getting back together and moving the party inside as we take over Craft Hall, up the street (901 N Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19123) on NYE, Dec 31 from 9pm-2am! Tickets include an open bar, party favors, champagne toast, Pier Hot Dogs, and Pier resident DJ Pfeffer bringing you a dance party you'll never forget! Early Bird tickets are $75 and go on sale on Cyber Monday, Dec 2nd. Regular price is $90, so get the early bird tickets while you can! Please note that this event is 21+.

U-Bahn

1320 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-800-1079

Ticketed party: 9:00pm to 2:00am

Tickets start $100

https://eyes-wide-shut-2020.ticketleap.com/eyeswideshut2020/

5th Annual Eyes Wide Shut Masquerade New Year's Eve

For just one night, you can be anyone. No name, no face, just one of many looking to let it go for the night as you wait for the new year to dawn. Escape underground below the streets of Midtown Village for U-Bahn's 5th New Year's with U-Bahn's black-tie masquerade party from 9:00pm to 2:00am. Enjoy five hours of premium open bar, live music and DJ, hors d'oeuvres and more. Tickets starting at $100 general admission and up for VIP including table service, upgraded beverages and other perks to help you ring in the new year like a boss.

Tradesman's

1322 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia PA 19107

(267) 457-3994

9:00pm to 2:00am with premium open bar, hors d'oeuvres

All tickets starting at $90.00 and up

https://joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/tradesmans-new-years-party-philadelphia

New Year's Eve at Tradesman's

Make this NYE legendary at Tradesman's, Philly's favorite party hub in Center City. Revelers from across Philadelphia will gather at this contemporary factory-inspired venue, featuring bold industrial aesthetics and an awe-inspiring beer and whiskey list. New Year's Eve at Tradesman's promises the ultimate event to start your year off right.

Drink to your heart's content with a five-hour premium open bar. Catch a buzz with the complimentary party favors, then enjoy the delicious early evening passed hors d'oeuvres. A live DJ spins your favorite club and dance tunes, all leading up to the live midnight countdown. Looking for the royal treatment in this historic venue? Choose one of our VIP packages that include bottle service, mezzanine access, access to the exclusive VIP-only mezzanine bar, and reserved seating.

Tradesman's takes its name from its historic building, which used to be the Tradesman's National Bank. The venue has kept its original 23-foot vaulted ceiling and steel columns, revamped with electric blue neon lights and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system. The exposed brick, wire fences, polished wood, and sweeping mezzanine creates the atmosphere of a trendy warehouse party, combined with the sophistication of an upscale cocktail bar. With its 34 beer taps and stellar location on Chestnut Street, Tradesman's offers the perfect party to celebrate the most exciting night of the year.

However you want to celebrate a new year - or forget the past year - do it in style at Tradesman's legendary NYE bash.

BRU Craft & Wurst

1318 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 800-1079

9:00pm to 2:00am

https://joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/bru-craft-wurst-new-years-parties-philadelphia

$80 and up

New Year's Eve at BRU Craft & Wurst:

Schnitzel, tinsel and more, Brü Craft & Wurst pulls out all the stops in authentic German Bier Hall style this New Year's Eve. Featuring amenities like a five-hour premium open bar and a live DJ performance, ring in the new year, exclaiming "Prostit Neujahr" which translates to "May the new year turn out well" and raise a pint to the year past, present and yet to come. Tickets are $80-110 and include five hour premium open bar (9pm-2am), buffet-style hors d'oeuvres, live DJ performance, live DJ countdown, complimentary champagne toast, table/bottle service options for VIP ticketholders. Prost! Make this New Year's Eve one you'll remember-or at least, want to remember-by ringing in the New Year at Brü Craft & Wurst.

Blume

1500 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

(267) 761-5582

9:00pm to 2:00am

$80 to $280

https://joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/cinder-new-years-eve-event-philadelphia

New Year's Eve Party at Cinder

This New Year's Eve celebrate in Philadelphia's fun and colorful space, Blume! This floral hotspot is located in the center of the bustle of Rittenhouse square - Philadelphia's most popular neighborhood. Don your coolest attire because when the clock strikes twelve you'll be taking on the dancefloor with Philadelphia's best.

New Year's will go well past midnight at this notorious spot. A live DJ will spin a festive mix of mashups, pausing only for the countdown we've all been waiting for. Sip cocktails under the garlands and blossoms decorated on the ceiling because Blume is serving up a five hour premium open bar. Pick up a VIP package and take this night to the next level with amenities such as bottle service and reserved seating.

Rittenhouse square never sleeps. In the midst of streets filled with high-end designer stores, boutiques, cafes, and galleries you'll find Blume. These colorfully painted walls draw in Philly's finest on a regular basis for great food and cocktails, but this New Year's Eve it becomes celebratory mecca for all things new.

This is one giant sendoff for all of the year's baggage and Blume will make sure it's done in style. Let the rest of Philadelphia stare through these giant iron-framed windows in envy this New Year's Eve - everyone you know will already be at Blume.

Finn McCool's Ale House

118 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Midtown Village

(215) 923-3090

9:00pm to 2:00am

$60 to $99

https://joonbug.com/philadelphia/newyearseve/finn-mccools-ale-house-new-years-events-philadelphia

New Year's Eve at Finn McCool's Ale House

Finn McCool's hosts its annual New Year's Eve Party with 5-hour premium open bar (9pm-2am), buffet-style hors d'oeuvres, live DJ performance, live DJ countdown, complimentary champagne toast, table/Bottle service options and access to the exclusive Room 12 Lounge for VIP ticketholders. Score the luck of the Irish in addition free-flowing libations and live entertainment at Finn McCool's Ale House this New Years.

Tattooed Mom

530 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 238-9880

https://www.tattooedmomphilly.com/event/new-years-eve-2020/

Hours: 12:00pm to 2:00am

Specials: No cover, no reservations required, free party favors, groups welcome, half price drafts from 10:00pm to 11:00pm, champagne cocktail specials including specialty cocktail for the evening--- The Midnight Rose (sparkling wine, aperol, orange bitters, rose syrup for $7.) We'll also be gifting limited edition postcard & poster art by Defective Pudding, plus full kitchen menu until 1:30am!

Celebrate New Year's Eve Tattooed Mom-style: fun, festive, & full of good cheer! No reservations required! Grab some complimentary New Year's swag to party with, PLUS limited edition postcards & poster art by foreignmonsta (so you can send all your New Year's greetings in style)! NO COVER // ALL NIGHT LONG. Enjoy our full kitchen menu and signature creative cocktails 'til 1:30am & half price drafts from 10-11pm! Ring in the New Year with friends old & new at TMOMs, and welcome 2020 without breaking the bank! Toast to a year full of fun & adventure with our Marquee Moon cocktail, specially crafted for the holiday spirit!

DINNERS

Liberte Lounge

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

5:00pm to 10:00pm

$60 per person

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/new-years-eve/

The Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square presents a special New Year's Eve fixed price dinner. Executive Chef Edward Hancock and the award-winning culinary team serve up a true feast that with four courses including dessert.

AMUSE-BOUCHE

Pickled Octopus

FIRST

Gnocchi

Duck, Maitake, Spinach, Reggiano

Snow Crab Salad

Pepitas, Pomegranates, Charred Broccoli, Champagne Vinaigrette

SECOND

Seared Scallops

Carrots Four Ways

Pot-au-Feu Stuffed Piquillo Peppers

Red Wine Jus, local Mushrooms

THIRD

Butter Poached Lobster

Creamed Kale, Celery Root, Caviar

Grilled Filet Mignon

Chanterelles, Parsnip Puree, Truffles

FOURTH

Chocolate Pot de Crème

Coffee Gelee, Bailey's Mousse, Chocolate Shortbread, Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, Chocolate Cigarette

Cranberry Frangipane Tart

Cassis Mousse, Champagne Pate de Fruit, Cranberry Pearls, Candied Almonds

The Bercy

7 Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 589-0500

5:00pm to 10:00pm for dinner

10:00pm to 2:00am for DJ, balloon drop, champagne and bar menu available

The Bercy on Philadelphia's Main Line celebrates New Year's Eve with a special $65 three-course prix fixe dinner prepared the culinary team. Head to the crown jewel in Ardmore's award-winning culinary scene for a modern take on the French brasserie with classically inspired cuisine, wood-fired rotisserie, fresh pastas, and steakhouse style cuts. The expansive layout featuring an open mezzanine, 20-foot windows, and a raw bar with fresh seafood displays is perfect for an elegant and upscale way to ring in 2020. Enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine for a New Year's Eve toast. Reservations encouraged and limited a la carte menu will be available. After dinner, we will have a DJ and viewing party of balloon drop.

Starters: Choice of

Roasted Chestnut soup. Truffle Creme. Bourbon

Beef Tartar. Bone marrow. Crispy alliums. Horseradish

Savage Blonde Oyster. Champagne- Apple bubbles. Tarragon. Paddlefish

Kampachi Crudo. Blood orange aguachile. Chile. Cilantro.

Beet & Berries Salad. Ice wine. Walnut. Strawberry. Whipped crème fraîche.

Mains: Choice of

Truffle Agnolotti. Caramelized Sunchoke. Black Truffle. Chèvre

Nori Butter poached Lobster. Sauce Americaine. Forbidden Rice. Uni butter

Jail Island Salmon. Chartreuse soubise. Tokyo turnip. Orange.

Rotisserie Chicken. Pomme purée. Chicken jus.

28day 10oz dry aged ribeye. Sauce Pistou. Pomme frites

Dessert choice of :

Chef's Selection

Harper's Garden

31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Harpersgardenphilly.com

(267) 886-8552

harpersgardenphilly.com



New Year's Eve Dinner at Harper's Garden

Tuesday, December 31 | Reservations available in the 5pm, 7pm, and 9pm hours

Embrace the New Year at Harper's Garden! Join us for an exclusive, four course seasonal prix fixe dinner. Reservations are required with seating available in the 5:00, 7:00 and 9:00 hours. Bar seating available for walk-ins. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Visit harpersgardenphilly.com to reserve your spot.

2019 New Years Eve Menu

First Course (Choose One):

Parsnip and Truffle Custard

apple, serrano

Madai Ceviche

mandarin, fermented persimmons, smoked paprika pepper, extra virgin olive oil

Fromager d'Affinois Cheese Fonduta

roasted fingerling sweet potatoes, horseradish gremolata

Second Course (Choose One):

Dover Sole

seville orange, swiss chard, roasted grapes, oregano chermoula

Shrimp Crêpe

shellfish risotto, 'nduja-meyer lemon beurre blanc, fines herbs

Parisian Gnocchi

mustard soubise, kumquat, brown butter chestnuts, tarragon

Third Course (Choose One):



Whole Roasted Kurobuta Pork Rack

poached quince, sauerkraut, onion ring, pork jus

Veal Strip Loin

mousseron Chasseur sauce, broccolini, tardivo

Braised Wild Mushrooms

black trumpet broth, bulgur wheat, chickpea, crispy sunchokes

Dessert (Choose One) :

Black and White Chocolate Bombe

peanut butter shortbread

Ricotta Pound Cake

champagne poached pears, lemon thyme custard

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South Street

(267) 909-8814

Hours: 9:00pm to 1:00am

Specials: Fondue and Fireworks

https://www.brauhausschmitz.com/events1

$115 per person

Includes Gratuity & Tax. Purchase Tickets

Very popular in Germany, Fondue is the perfect way to gather, share and celebrate with your family and friends as you ring in the new year! Relax and enjoy the art of slowly dipping and savoring the Fondue feast our Executive Chef Val has prepared! Three course, family-style, Fondue Dinner. Full Open Bar with German Holiday biers on draft, Glühwein, and a champagne "Prost" at midnight; followed by full access to the 3rd floor roof deck to watch 20 brought in by Penn Landings' grand firework display! Playing "Dinner for One" on big screen projector all night. Limited to only 80 people in the Brauer Bund back room, this will be a relaxing and enjoyable evening for all in attendance!

Dim Sum House

3939 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia PA 19104

(215) 921-5377

http://dimsum.house

Specials: NYE Dinner and NYE Party Option



NYE Dinner:

$35 per person - 5 courses

Complimentary Champagne Toast (during meal)

Additional add-on of 4 cocktails $35

Last seating is 9:00pm



First Course (select 1)

1. Shanghai Soup Dumplings

2. Crystal Shrimp Dumplings

3. Scallion Pancakes

Second Course (select 1)

1. Vegetable Dumplings

2. Chicken Dumplings

3. Pork leek Dumplings



Third Course (select 1)

1. Pork Siu Mai

2. Shrimp Siu Mai

3. Shanghai Sticky Rice Siu Mai

Fourth Course (select 1)

1. Sichuan String Beans

2. Garlic Sauce Chicken

3. Broccoli Tofu Stir Fry

Fifth Course (select 1)

1. Dan Dan Noodles

2. Veggie Fried Rice

3. Chicken Lo Mein

Look for other additions and special features to be announced.

Optional Cocktail Selection - Four for $35.00 including:

1. Gin, lemon juice, blackberry shrub

2. Rye whiskey, cognac, grand marnier, lemon, champagne

3. Prosecco, demerara, poppy tincture, bitters

4. Gin, lemon creme de Violette, cava rose



Nick's Bar & Grille

16 South Second Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19106

(215) 928-9411

https://nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com

Hours: 11:00am to 2:00am, reservations recommended but not required

Nick's Bar and Grille is one of the top spots to celebrate a casual New Year's Eve with the whole family and your friends. New Year's Eve food features in the dining room include in-house smoked ribs, BBQ chicken, pulled pork, classic roast beef and pork, Thanksgiving sandwich, and more.

By day, bring the kids after the countdown at Franklin Square in Historic Philly or come before the main fireworks on the waterfront. The full menu and some specials will be served

By night, bring your friends and get ready to let loose. This is the perfect spot for a casual, warm and fun New Year's Eve without the reservations and without the fuss.

Look for a complimentary champagne toast at Midnight, noise makers drink specials, menu features and no cover ever.





