New Trustees From Across U.S. Appointed To Jewish Museum Board

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman), the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience, welcomes seven new members to its Board of Trustees.

"The breadth of experience, expertise, and passion held by our new Trustees will propel the Museum into its next chapter," said Dr. Misha Galperin, The Weitzman's CEO. "As a museum with a national focus, we're proud to see our Board represented from coast to coast and in between."

New Trustees:

Bruce Arbit, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Founder and Co-Managing Director of A.B. Data, Ltd., Bruce Arbit oversees the day-to-day operations of the A.B. Data Group of companies, employing almost 400 people in the United States and Israel. A.B. Data specializes in database marketing for constituency development and for nonprofit and political direct mail and digital fundraising. He has served on the Board of Governors and Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel ("JAFI"). In addition, Mr. Arbit is a past member of UJA's Young Leadership Cabinet, past President of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and past Chairman of the United Israel Appeal. He has served on the boards of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency ("JTA"), JDC (the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee), and the Habonim Dror Foundation.

J.J. Cutler, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

J.J. Cutler is a partner in Heidrick & Struggles' Philadelphia office and managing partner of the Social Impact Practice. He is also a member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences and the Marketing, Sales, and Strategy Officers practices. J.J. is the strategic planning committee chairman of the Philadelphia Independence Visitors Center Corporation Board and Chairs the marketing committee of The Weitzman.

Diane (Dede) Feinberg, Bethesda, Maryland

Dede currently serves as secretary of the Jewish Democratic Council of America and vice chair of development. She is a long-standing member of the Jewish Agency for Israel's Board of Governors, where she currently serves in several leadership capacities. At the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, Dede has held many portfolios including president, campaign chair, and the president and campaign chair of the women's division. She is a former chair of the Executive Committee of the board of The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

Dr. Anita Friedman, San Francisco, California

Dr. Friedman heads Jewish Family and Children's Services (JFCS) in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the largest and oldest family service institutions in the United States. Dr. Friedman is presently the Board President of the Koret Foundation. She has had significant involvement with ANU, the Jewish Museum in Krakow, The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, and the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw. Dr. Friedman is also an expert on Holocaust and genocide education. She is the editor of the English-language edition of "Rywka's Diary" (Harper), which has also been published in Polish and more than a dozen other languages.

Dr. Ronald A. Paul, MD, Chevy Chase, Maryland

Dr. Paul has been a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist for over 40 years. In addition, he is a long-time active volunteer providing medical consultations with the Charles E. Smith Life Communities as well as the Hirsch Health Center. He is currently the President of the board of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. Ron has served as Chair of the United Jewish Endowment Fund, Chair of Planned Giving for Jewish Agency for Israel - North American Council, and on the boards of the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, the Jewish Council for the Aging, the Anti-Defamation League, and local organizations that support the performing arts.

Andrew (Andy) Shoyer, Chevy Chase, Maryland

Andy co-leads Sidley's Global Arbitration, Trade and Advocacy practice. Drawing on his experience at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and with the World Trade Organization (WTO), he advises companies, trade associations and governments on the use of WTO, USMCA and other treaty-based trade and investment rules to open markets and resolve disputes. Most recently, Andy has been advising clients on various aspects of the legal and policy implications of Brexit.

Garrett Snider, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Garrett founded the Resilience Foundation in 2016 and was instrumental in shaping its early programs and partnerships. He currently serves as a Board Member and manages the organization's College Readiness Program. He is a Director of the Mayor's Fund for Philadelphia and serves on the Philadelphia DHS Child Welfare Oversight Board. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett became a founding partner in Reeds Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary; a workforce development initiative set on 78 acres in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The farm harnesses the cultivation of fresh, organic food as a means to create meaningful employment and educational opportunities. Garrett serves as Vice Chair of the Reeds Farm board and is currently overseeing the construction of Rita's Kitchen; the organization's commercial-grade hub for processing and teaching named in honor of Garrett's paternal grandmother. Garrett also sits on the Executive Board for PALS Programs; a non-profit organization that creates immersive, volunteer-led experiences for young adults with and without Down syndrome.