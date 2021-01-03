New Musical Theater Song Cycle, 'San Francisco Daydream' Is Released By Philadelphia Student Artists

On December 31st, San Francisco Daydream, a new musical theater song cycle, was released by a group of musical theater students from University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Written by Bella Negrete and vocal directed by Alexia Correa, San Francisco Daydream is a pop folk song cycle of 9 pieces featuring a cast of 12 students and tells the tale of a classic long-distance love story. It is available on all streaming services, and you can find performances on YouTube & Instagram @sanfranciscodaydream.

The show explores the fine line between love and emotional abuse, and the complexity of leaving toxicity in your life. It's a celebration of how all emotions are universal and are what bring us together as humans. It's a reminder that we aren't alone in what we feel - that healing is possible in all situations through self love and growth. A student of Broadway composer Drew Gasparini, this is Negrete's first MT song cycle. Correa and Negrete, close friends and peers at UArts, started the project two years ago, from demos on ukulele to a fully performed workshop last February. Now, the show is available for all - so go support some new work and give these young artists a listen!

FULL CAST: Anna Caccavaro, Alexia Correa, Caroline O'Connell, Gabrielle McCarren, Skylar Jeffries, Laura Klingher, Gemma Smith, Devon Spencer Lynch, Natalie Crane, Courtney Bird, Clara Charles, Lena Rose