National Evening Of Science On Screen Brings Science To Cinemas Across The U.S.

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Coolidge Corner Theatre announce the 2023 National Evening of Science on Screen, coming to cinemas across the nation on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. That evening, participating organizations will use one of the nation's favorite pastimes-going to the movies-to promote public understanding of science.

To date, 24 Science on Screen grantees in 18 states, all art-house cinemas or museums with film programs, have confirmed participation in this event. The National Evening of Science on Screen is the annual showcase event of the nationwide Science on Screen grant initiative, which is funded by the Sloan Foundation and administered by the Coolidge. Over the past decade, Sloan has awarded the Coolidge over $4 million to develop and administer Science on Screen programs around the US through partnerships with other nonprofits. The Coolidge has in turn awarded 353 grants totaling over $2.5 million to 108 independent cinemas and/or museums in 42 states.

A full listing of events can be viewed at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232901®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fscienceonscreen.org%2Fnational-evening%2F2023-national-evening-of-science-on-screen?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"We're delighted to partner with the Coolidge Corner Theatre in celebrating the first decade of our seminal partnership for the National Evening of Science on Screen across America and to salute our post-pandemic return to the joys of collective theatrical experience," said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. "These events, which pair expert speakers with popular titles such as Sloan-winning films Hidden Figures, Don't Look Up and The Pod Generation, demonstrate that science can illuminate films just as films can illuminate science. We're especially proud to add to our rich and growing catalogue several new Sloan-supported documentaries such as Werner Herzog's Theater of Thought, Laura Bialis' Vishniac, and American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci."

Science on Screen grantee theaters run three or more Science on Screen events per year, creatively pairing screenings of classic, cult, science fiction, and documentary films with presentations by notable experts from the world of science and technology. Each film serves as a jumping-off point for the speaker to introduce current research or technological advances in a way that engages general audiences. The grant is funded by the Sloan Foundation's Program for Public Understanding of Science, Technology & Economics and administered by the Coolidge Corner Theatre, the celebrated Massachusetts art-house cinema that launched the Science on Screen format in 2005.

The 24 cinemas participating in the 2023 National Evening of Science on Screen to date are:

● Amherst Cinema, Amherst, MA

● Arena Theater, Point Arena, CA

● Athens Ciné, Athens, GA

● Austin Film Society, Austin, TX

● Belcourt Theatre, Nashville, TN

● Cameo Cinema, St. Helena, CA

● Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline, MA

● FilmScene, Iowa City, IA

● Film Streams, Omaha, NE

● Frida Cinema, Santa Ana, CA

● The Grand Cinema, Tacoma, WA

● Juneau Underground Motion Picture Society and Gold Town Theater, Juneau, AK

● Lawrence Arts Center, Lawrence, KS

● The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center, Sewickley, PA

● Montclair Film, Montclair, NJ

● Museum of Discovery and Science, Fort Lauderdale, FL

● New York International Children's Film Festival, New York NY

● OxFilm, Oxford, MS

● Philadelphia Film Society, Philadelphia, PA

● Real Art Ways, Hartford, CT

● Roxy Theater, Missoula, MT

● Taos Center for the Arts, Taos, NM

● Varsity Cinema, Des Moines, IA

● Willcox Theater and Arts, Willcox, AZ

For more information about the Science on Screen grant initiative, visit the Science on Screen website at scienceonscreen.org.