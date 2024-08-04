NE-FAIRY-OUS, An Absurd Comedy With Heart, to Play Philadelphia Fringe Festival in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nonconforming, Female focused performance company When Susan Calls will premiere its newest theater work, ne-Fairy-ous, at Yellow Bicycle Theater (1435 Arch Street, Floor 2 on 15th Street) as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, running for a limited engagement of three performances September 6-8. Tickets to ne-Fairy-ous are currently on sale by visiting phillyfringe.org/events/ne-fairy-ous. Tickets cost $20. More information on the company can be found at: susansassi.com/liveshow

Ne-Fairy-ous, written by and starring Susan Sassi and directed by Kate Huffman, is a funny yet poignant romp with themes of feminism, learning and emotional differences, bullying, the value of family, and the benefits and disadvantages of reality and fantasy. The work is a call to women who don't fit into societal norms to boldly live out loud and without apology.

This multimedia solo show and musical is about a changeling with no friends, no talents, and no control over her emotions (or bodily secretions) who is so desperate to find joy and acceptance, embarks on an absurd quest through movie musicals, game shows, and even cartoons to win her happy ending. The script was originally developed with Emmy Winner Matt Hoverman in his GO-SOLO workshop.

Performance information:

Location: Yellow Bicycle Theater, 1435 Arch St. Fl. 2 (on 15th St.), Philadelphia, 19102

Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m.

ARTIST BIOS:

Written and performed by Susan Sassi (Hollywood Fringe Fest, Flappers, Laugh Factory, UCB LA, iO West, McSweeney's, Belladonna, and Slackjaw) http://www.susansass.com

Directed by Kate Huffman (Hollywood Fringe, Indie Fringe, Fresh off the Boat, Physical, Castle, UCB LA, and iO West) https://katehuffman.com/

ne-Fairy-ous was developed with Matt Hoverman (Playwright, TV writer, & Emmy Winner, Sofia the First, Fancy Nancy, Firebuds) in his GO-SOLO workshop.

Comments