Musicopia And Dancing Classrooms Philly to Present Annual 'High Note High Step' in November

Partnering arts education non-profits, Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their dynamic partnership at their annual High Note High Step Breakfast. Musicopia and DCP invite the community to celebrate the power of arts education and the impact of their work. This FREE annual event welcomes in-person audiences for the first time since 2019 and will be the organizations' first hybrid High Note High Step. It takes place on Thursday, November 3rd at 8:30 AM, at Solmssen Court in Dorrance Hamilton Hall at the University of the Arts (320 S Broad St., Philadelphia PA, 19102) for in-person attendees and via Zoom for virtual guests. The event will include a networking session from 8:30-9:00 AM, followed by the formal program from 9:00-10:00 AM. The program features a Keynote Address, live student performances, and insights from students and Teaching Artists.

Richard M. Gordon IV, three-time National Principal of the Year and Musicopia and DCP Board Member, will present this year's Keynote Address. Gordon has made a name for himself by taking an unconventional approach to his role as a principal. Gordon is given credit for transforming Paul Robeson High School (PRHS), a Philadelphia school that was on the verge of closure in 2013. While working at PRHS, Gordon developed a model program for college and career readiness, which increased the school's graduation rate to 96%, 16% above the city's average.

This event serves as an opportunity for the community to show support for Musicopia and DCP's work, network with individuals passionate about arts education, and learn how music and dance enrich the lives of students. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Q2RXiN to attend. There is limited capacity for in-person guests. Requests for donations will be made.

About Musicopia

Musicopia's mission is to provide equitable access to music education and enrichment, encouraging self-confidence, global awareness, dedication and joy in Pre-K to 12th grade students and their communities. Since its founding in 1974, Musicopia has helped more than 370,000 children experience the benefits of first-hand exposure to the arts, and is a recognized leader in rebuilding and revitalizing school music programs. Musicopia reaches thousands of children each year in the Delaware Valley/Philadelphia area through in-school music education, an afterschool string orchestra program, an afterschool drumlines program, and its Gift of Music Instrument Donation Program.

For more information, please visit www.musicopia.net.

About Dancing Classroom Philly

Dancing Classrooms Philly's mission is to foster self-esteem, social awareness, mutual respect, teamwork and joy in young people and their communities through social dance education and performance. DCP offers in-school and virtual residences and assemblies, Teacher Workshops, Intergenerational Community Workshops, and continuation programs for our flagship in-school ballroom program, a Saturday Academy program and the Allstars. Through our dance instruction, we help to enrich school communities across the Philadelphia region by building confidence in students, breaking down social barriers, and inspiring respect for all individuals.

For more information, please visit www.dancingclassroomsphilly.org.