Musicopia And Dancing Classrooms Philly Celebrate Their Impact With Free Performances And More

Philadelphia, PA ... Partnering arts education non-profits, Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly (DCP) are hosting their annual High Note High Step Event on Thursday, October 19th, at Cherry Street Pier (121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106) and virtually over Zoom. Musicopia and DCP invite the community to celebrate the power of arts education and the impact of their work with food, drinks, inspiring stories, and one-of-a-kind performances. For in-person guests, registration opens at 5 PM; virtual guests may log onto Zoom at 5:30. Guests can mingle until 6:00 PM with the formal program running from 6:00-7:00 PM.

During the program, the DCP Allstars, students from the Musicopia String Orchestra, and the West Powelton Drummers & Steppers will perform, along with students from St. Mary's School and Greenfield School, and Fanny Jackson Coppin School's HOME Band. There will also be a special performance by Alex and the Kaleidoscope. Antoine Mapp, Director of West Powelton Drummers & Steppers and the Stixers, the official Drumline of The Philadelphia 76ers, will share the impact that music and dance programs have on children and youth, including his younger self. What makes this event truly special is that it will be hosted by two passionate and talented high schoolers as the emcees.

The event is free to attend, but those who can are encouraged to donate. Advanced registration is strongly recommended; please visit https://bit.ly/23HNHS.