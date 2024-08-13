Musicolab Presents New Musical IN THE TEMPLE OF THE HONKY TONK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia audiences will have a chance to see the first-ever performances of In the Temple of the Honky Tonk, a provocative new musical by some of the city’s top creative artists, on Friday August 23 and Saturday August 24 at 7 pm at the Louis Bluver Theater at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. in center city Philadelphia.

These two performances are presented by MusiCoLab (musicolab.org), a non-profit organization that supports musical theater and artists who write musicals in the greater Philadelphia area. Since 2018, MusiCoLab has produced ten showcases featuring over 100 songs by local composers and lyricists, and offers a variety of programs that benefit local musical theater creators.

In the Temple of the Honky Tonk is a sizzling new musical of interwoven story-songs conceived by Bill Fennelly, featuring the music and lyrics of Michael Ogborn, and the interactive comedy stylings of Jennifer Childs.

Historically, the term “honky tonk” has been used to refer to bawdy variety shows in the old West, and in this new musical, Biddy Bee, the evening’s drag queen Emcee, will take audiences on a journey of love, comedy, lust, heartbreak, and redemption in the nightclub of their wildest dreams. Four memorable characters, each with their own unique perspective on love, come together in an emotionally-charged setting, and their journeys remind us that, in the end, as we travel this road of life, what really matters is “The Company That You Keep.”

Michael Ogborn's music, a collection of classic American musical theater and European cabaret styles, will transport audience members into a contemporary speakeasy where hope can be found in these uncertain times.

In the Temple of the Honky Tonk will be performed by five talented and versatile local musical theater performers, including drag artist Biddy Bee and company members Rachel Brennan, Adam Hoyak, Lexi Thammavong and Rob Tucker. Ryan Touhey will serve as music director, composer at the piano and the stage manager is Madison Claus.

“The depth of talent in the community of Philadelphia musical theater creators is very impressive,” noted MusiCoLab Executive Director Charles Gilbert. “In the past year, MusiCoLab has presented memorable work by over a dozen creative teams, and this is one of our most exciting projects yet. The scene for musical theater writers here in Philadelphia continues to flourish, and MusiCoLab is filling an important need.”

Works by MusiCoLab-affiliated writers are continuing their developmental journey on stages in New York, Philadelphia and other US cities.

Tickets for In The Temple Of The Honky Tonk are $20, and there are some tickets available on pay-what-you-choose basis. All ticket revenues support the development of new musicals in Philadelphia and the professional creators who sustain the local scene. Tickets are available online at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/musicolab/honky-tonk. Learn more about MusiCoLab online at musicolab.org.

Drag artist Biddy Bee will be featured in the August workshop of the new musical In The Temple of the Honky Tonk, a new musical by Michael Ogborn, Bill Fennelly and Jennifer Childs.

