Music Training Center's Virtual Program Offers Experiences For The Whole Family

Music Training Center (MTC), the premiere family-owned music and theater arts schools serving families in PA and NJ since 2002, is proving that show must go on with its innovative virtual music and theatre classes for students of all ages - even the youngest ones thanks to its creative and enriching First NotesProgram. And now, parents and children can try the classes out for FREE as MTC is offering a FREE introductory online class.

Designed for children ages infant to six years old, First Notes classes are interactive, live experiences for the whole family. Taught by the same experienced, skilled musicians who teach in the rest of the MTC schools, the classes are filled with live music and fun activities for everyone in the family that they can now enjoy from their comfort and safety of their own homes.

The First Notes program is divided into two categories:

First Notes Babies (0 to 2 years) - A small group class (up to 6 children and parents) - You and your child will learn to sing songs, solfeggio melodies ("do-re-mi"), basic counting and rhythm (quarter and eighth notes), and fun ways to use small homemade instruments! One of the BEST things about First Notes Babies is that you will learn so many ways to enjoy music at home with your child! Parents or caregivers participate on-screen with their child in this class.

First Notes Kids (3 to 6 years) - As children become more independent, we help them to master musical concepts such as singing on pitch, counting, understanding musical concepts such as piano (quiet), forte (loud), presto (fast), and largo (slow), and begin to develop their confidence singing and playing small instruments like the xylophone.

In all classes, teachers introduce solfege (do, re, mi...), and rhythm symbols (Ta, Ti-Ti, and Rests) which are the universal language of music.

In addition to the classes, MTC is also offering private Zoom First Notes parties for babies through pre-K, which are perfect for birthdays, celebrations or any special occasion, to allow friends and family to experience the joy of celebrating together.

For information about booking a private event, visit www.musictrainingcenter.com. Please note: These are not eligible for the free introductory promotion.

Since March, MTC has launched virtual private lessons in piano, voice, violin, viola, cello, saxophone, guitar, drums, and acting with their experienced, year-round faculty. MTC has also transformed their First Notes online music classes (infants to pre-K) into an online format, and has turned their Musical Theatre and Acting programs into a state-of-the-art virtual educational experience, complete with musicals, plays, and Broadway dance workshops, all of which culminate in live performances. To make the online experience even more special for its students, MTC has arranged virtual master classes for its students with Broadway stars from Hamilton, Frozen,Waitress, Aladdin, Mean Girls, Harry Potter, Wicked,Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

"For nearly two decades, MTC has been providing quality music and performing arts education to thousands of families in PA and NJ," said Darryl Schick, founder and owner of MTC. "I am proud to say that even during the Pandemic, our amazing teachers have adapted to online teaching and continue to provide essential arts education to more than 1,000 children each week. Thanks to our wonderful staff, the dedicated communities we serve, and the families who have grown with us, we look forward to returning to our schools in 2021, while continuing to offer our online programs for students who prefer to continue in the online format."

MTC has four schools in Ardmore, PA (Ardmore West Shopping Center), North Wales, PA (Airport Square Shopping Center) Marlton, NJ (Marlton Crossing Shopping Center), and its newest location at the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Plymouth Meeting, PA (rebranded as Plymouth Performing Arts Center). MTC places a great value on the importance of arts education and has maintained a long-term, loyal faculty and student base through providing a high-quality of education and service. MTC employs more than 50 degreed music and theatrical arts educators and administrative staff members who work hard to provide the best experience to their students and their families.

For more information about Music Training Center, visit https://musictrainingcenter.com.