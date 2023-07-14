Mt. Joy Returns to the Mann Music Center Next Month

Indie roots rockers, Mt. Joy will play two nights in their hometown at the Mann Music Center August 12th and 13th. The band has joined forces with Philadelphia’s Sharing Excess to host a non-perishable food drive both nights. As concert goers make their donations (canned goods, pasta, boxed food, etc.), they will be entered into a raffle to win items that include signed merch and a chance to watch the show intimately from the side of the stage. Mt. Joy also plans to raise funds for Philadelphia area charities including Connor Barwin’s Make the World a Better Place and Jason Kelce’s (Be) Philly.



The Mann shows will take place amid a North American and European tour which finds the band playing two separate sets each night in the U.S. and sharing a stage with Greta Van Fleet in Europe in addition to their headlining dates. Mt. Joy will make stops for two sold out nights at Central Park’s Summerstage, Red Rocks in Colorado, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza and Sea.Hear.Now. Several of their headlining dates are already sold out.



Born and raised in the Greater Philadelphia area, founders Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper are graduates of Chester County’s Conestoga High School. Quinn returned from LA and currently resides in Olde Kensington.



“My dream was born here,” says Quinn. “The first concert I ever went to was Bruce at The Linc- it was so inspiring I had obviously never seen anything like that, and I’ve been dreaming ever since. I’d play coffee shops with my current band mate Sam in high school and my super talented friend Lucy Stone who works down the street from where I live now at Johnny Brenda’s. We even won a battle of the bands at MilkBoy and used the recording time we won to make some of our first recordings at the MilkBoy studios.”



“I’d go to shows at TLA and The Mann, get on the train and go to as many WXPN Free at Noon concerts as I could at World Cafe. A lot of my friends I grew up with are still here, it’s just a special place for me. To be playing music at places I once sang my heart out as a fan, and to fill those spaces with our own Philly fans is genuinely what brings me the most pride out of all our accomplishments. Two nights at The Mann… I genuinely can’t wait.”



“The people that love Philly always end up being my kind of people,” he continues. “I’ve lived in other big cities which maybe were more physically beautiful, but I’ve never lived in a place with people like Philly. Such funny, kind, and tough people. It’s a strange but perfect mix.”



“If you want to make real things, I think you have to live in the world you know best and record it. Philly allows me to experience and feel such a deep range of the human experience. There’s everything from a genuinely scary dark side that keeps you on your toes and grateful for what you have but then there’s the bliss of spring and summer, city wide specials, sports games etc. I just feel more tapped in to a real, hopefully more relatable, human experience here. Or at least one I can interpret more easily and honestly.”



Founded in 2016, Mt. Joy’s music has been streamed globally over half of a billion times, they have sold a quarter of a million tickets worldwide, they have two #1 AAA radio hits, “Lemon Tree” and “Silver Lining,” and have been named an Artist to Watch by NPR, Yahoo! and WXPN. They have been featured in Rolling Stone, Paste and The Guardian and have made television appearances on Late Night with James Corden, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Austin City Limits amongst others. They have released three full length albums including their 2018 self-titled debut, 2020’s Rearrange Us, and 2022’s Orange Blood. In 2021, they released the concert album Live at Red Rocks. They will continue their worldwide tour throughout 2023. Mt. Joy is Matt Quinn, Sam Cooper, Sotiris Eliopoulos, Jackie Miclau, and Michael Byrnes.

