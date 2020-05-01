Mother's Day In The Philadelphia Region: Special Menus, Gift Ideas, Activities

Businesses throughout the Delaware Valley are ready to celebrate and thank Mom on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with special menus, sweets and treats, and gift ideas.

MOTHER'S DAY IN THE PHILADELPHIA REGION

FOOD DRINK AND SWEETS

1) Stove and Tap Mother's Day Brunch Box

Stove and Tap Lansdale

329 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446

(215) 393-8277



$45.00 for four people

pre-order by phone

Leave the cooking to Stove and Tap - Mom gets a break on Mother's Day with a full brunch plus options to add on brunch cocktails. Includes: Scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage, french toast, fresh fruit, biscuits and gravy

Mimosa Package $30

1 bottle Sparkling Wine

fresh squeezed Orange juice and Grapefruit juice

Boardroom Bloody Mary Package $50

1 bottle Boardroom Spirits Vodka

1qt Stove and Tap Bloody Mary mix

Assorted Garnishes

Delivery and pick-up

2) Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 534-3076

Home delivery and curbside pick-up



Order here:

https://www.toasttab.com/cry-baby-pasta/v3



Bridget Foy, a mom herself, brings you a much expanded special menu for Mother's Day Weekend to treat mom to all her favorite things from pasta kits, new wine selections, brunch treats and even bellini kits!

Order now for pick-up next Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2-5pm:

* Caesar Salad

* Arugula Salad

* Roasted Beets

* Grilled Asparagus

* Pulled Pork Arroncini

* Prosciutto Frittia

* Asparagus Frittia

* Crab Cake

* Spinach Cannollini

* Kids' French Toast Sticks

* Cinnamon Buns

* Spinach Cannelloni - Pasta kit

* Chicken RIggies - Pasta kit

* Arugula Basil Pesto Campanella - Pasta kit

* Roast Pork Ragu and Creste di Gallo - Pasta kit

* Meatballs, Marinara and RIgatoni - Pasta kit

* Pomodoro Sauce and Rigatoni - Pasta kit

* Build Your Own Bellini Bar Bottle of Prosecco + blood orange, pear, peach purée

* Bottle of Prosecco

* Six pack of Macaroons

* Oreo Cheesecake

* Banana Creme Pie

* Raspberry Lemonade Cake

* Chocolate Mousse Cup

* Eggplant Parm Fritters

* Caesar Salad

* Braised Kale

* Grilled Chicken and Greens Salad

* Grilled Trumpet Mushrooms

Pasta kits are also fun Dads can have with the kids to make their Mom dinner - or to do as a family activity.

3) Hawthorne's

Mother's Day Take-Away Brunch

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Home delivery and curbside pick-up

Both Sat May 9 and Sun May 10

Order: https://www.hawthornecafe.com/

(215) 627-3012



Hawthornes, South Philly favorite hot spot for families, is offering a smartly priced Mother's Day Take-Away Brunch Package. For $50 bucks we have you and yours covered for Mother Day with a 3 course brunch experience. The opening choice of your brunch experience is deciding which cocktail Mom wants to start off with. She'll have the choice between large format bottles of: a seasonal spring sangria, diy mimosa & fresh squeezed oj kit, or our house Bloody Mary cocktail. After deciding which cocktail is chosen our guests will make a choice from both our sweet & savory courses. In addition to the Mother's Day brunch takeaway special, we're also offering brunch items ala carte for the kiddos as well as a per person charge for our special takeaway in case mom's table has more loving hearts celebrating with her. The additional per person charge will be $25 and if additional bottles of champagne, rose, wine and mimosa kits are needed, guests will be able to add those to their takeaway order with other brunch sides such as our buttermilk biscuits, thick slab bacon and other brunch goodies from our Hawthornes market.

Orders for the Mothers Day take-away special will need to be ordered in advance by 5pm the Friday evening before mothers day. Each savory course will be prepared the morning of with warming instructions. No worries as we'll include step by step directions on hosting and serving your take away mothers day brunch without a hitch.

Course One:

(Choose One)

Seasonal spring sangria

DIY mimosa & fresh squeezed orange juice kit

House Bloody Mary Cocktail

Course Two: Sweets

(Feeds 2) (Choose One)

Overnight baked French toast

Maple walnut Cinnamon Rolls

Chocolate Chip & Cinnamon dusted Banana Bread

Honey Glazed Buttermilk Biscuits & Raspberry Preserves

Course Three: Savory

(Feeds 2) (Choose One)

Fennel Sausage & Spring Veg Frittata

Breakfast Enchilada Casserole

Focaccia Breakfast sliders

Artichoke & Goat cheese bake

Add-ons:

Thick Cut Slab Bacon (+ $3.50)

Godshall's Turkey Bacon (+ $3.50)

Hatfield Sausage Links (+ $3.50)

Veggie Sausage Patties (+ $3.50)

Arugula-Gouda Homefries (+ $5.00)

Rosemary Homefries (+ $3.00)

Mixed Fruit Cup (+ $4.00)



Orders will be able to be placed though our website for either pickup or local delivery:

Visit HawthorneCafe.com to place your Mother's Day order.

Ordering is a snap and pick up is even easier. When picking up your order visit Hawthornes anytime between 10am-2pm either Saturday or Sunday and simply check in with one of our friendly staff members at our new takeaway cafe window using the name in which the order was placed in and voila, your order will be ready in a few short minutes.

Mother's Day brunch has always been a very big day for Hawthornes and a service we looked forward to spending with families and moms who walked through our doors and who choose to share their special day with us at Hawthornes. As that's not an option we instead hope to bring our love through their doors with our Mother's day brunch offering.

Additionally, for Mother's Day you can order a la carte:

https://www.hawthornesquicksip.com/#12



4) Make Mother's Day Sweeter with Franklin Fountain

NEW PARTNERSHIP with Hawthorne's Beer Cafe

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Home delivery and curbside pick-up in South Phillly - NEW

Both Sat May 9 and Sun May 10

Order: https://www.hawthornecafe.com/

(215) 627-3012



Hawthorne's teams up with Old City's famed Franklin Fountain to Make Mother's Day Sweeter with pints and quarts of ice cream and sorbet in dozens of flavors - to be ordered by Tues May 6 at 6pm, and picked up on Sat May 9 and Sun May 10. Pints are $9 and quarts are $15.

For $9, Mom's and their family can enjoy dairy and non-dairy ice creams in dozens of flavors - including nondairy vanilla and Hydrox cookie, plus dairy Apple Butter, Green Tea, Cotton Candy, Honeycomb, Maple Walnut, Mint Chip, Vanilla, Chocolate, Sea Salt Caramel, Teaberry and so many more, plus sorbet Mango, Lemon, Strawberry Guava and Pineapple.

5) Fork

(Through Old City District)

306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://forkrestaurant.com/

(215) 625-9425

Fork Mother's Day Weekend Menu - available Friday - Sunday of Mother's Day Weekend

$55 per person (choose one from each course)

Crab louie salad ~ little gem, avocado, egg, tarragon, mint (vegetarian available)

Lamb tartare ~ English peas, pickled kolhrabi, pecorino (vegetarian available)

Rabbit rillettes ~ rhubarb agrodolce, pickled mustard seeds, native baguette

Seared Pennsylvania brook trout, asparagus, radishes, greed goddess, soft egg.

Roasted Country Time Farm Porchetta ~ green garlic- fennel sausage, spring brassicas, house made sauerKraut.

Freekeh risotto, porcinis, green garlic, parmesan

Porterhouse Steak for 2 (supplemental charge $15 per person)

Chocolate Ganache Tart with Salted Caramel

Or

Strawberry Cheesecake with white chocolate crumble

6) Forsythia

(Through Old City District)

233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19105

(215) 644-9395

Forsythia, Old City's modern French restaurant and bar from Chef Christopher Kearse, is treating mom to the ultimate Mother's Day with a decadent and French-inspired gift basket, including:

Bottle of Chardonnay

Tulips

$20 gift card for mom to spend later

4 oz. jar of black truffle Champagne jam

4 oz. jar of pistachio pistou

4 oz. jar of Forysthia's duck spice

3 oz. portion of lam chopper cheese (Netherlands, sheep, pasteurized)

4.5 oz of saucisson sec sausage (French dry cured garlic sausage)

This exclusive gift basket, sure to make mom feel like a queen on her special day, is available for $100. There is only a limited amount available, so those interested should call the restaurant at 215.644.9395. Pickup instructions will be given upon order.

7) Oui Pastries

(Through Old City District)

160 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 922-1269

https://ouipastries.com/

Mother's Day (available starting Thursday, May 7 until Sunday, May 10)

High Tea Pastries and Desserts!

Pastry High Tea Set Includes: Lemon Scone x4 Pistachio, Cardamom Rose Scroll x4 Citrus Cranberry Muffin x4 $18

Sweet and Salty High Tea Set Includes: Peanut Butter Brownie x4 Strawberry Red wine Cheesecake x4 Chocolate Caramel Cake x4 $22

Drinks:

Loose leaf tea by Random Tea Room: Chai Masala or Earl Grey

Lock down latte: Regular or Oatmilk

Confections:

Salted Caramels $4

Truffles: $5

Chocolate Bars:

$2 Milk Chocolate, Almond Crunch or Strawberry White Chocolate

8) Positano Coast

(Through Old City District)

212 Walnut St 2nd floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

www.positanocoast.net

215-238-0499

For Mother's Day, Positano Coast will feature our all-day menu as well as some special packages for 2 and 4 guests available for pickup. Wine is available to-go at an additional cost. We will be open from 11:30am to 8:30 pm. Delivery is also available through Caviar and UberEats.25% off gift certificates bought through the restaurant. A 25% bonus for all certificates bought online. Pre-orders welcome

GIFT IDEAS

A) The Bourse Food Hall

111 S Independence Mall Etheboursephilly.com

The Bourse, Philadelphia's artisanal modern food hall located in Old City, is offering a Mother's Day Basket with gifts and goodies from 4 food hall vendors. The basket serves 4-6 people and includes:

Felt Flower - Art Star

Bloody Mary Mix with spicy salt for rim and pickled vegetable garnish (12 oz.) - Grubhouse

Spring Vegetable Quiche (ready to re-heat and serve) - Grubhouse

12 oz. Bag of Ground Coffee - Menagerie Coffee

Half Dozen Muffins, 3 Chocolate Chip + 3 Blueberry - Scoop DeVille

The Bourse Mother's Day Basket is available for $82, which includes the brunch items, delivery + tip. Those interested should head to the link here to pick a desired delivery time, ranging from Saturday, May 9th at 8:30 am to Sunday, May 10th at 10:30 am. The delivery radius includes West Philadelphia to Old City and South Philadelphia, up to Kensington.

Additionally, for those looking for a special sweet treat for mom, Barry's Buns, The Bourse's pastry purveyor specializing in cinnamon and sticky buns, is doing a Bun Pick Up on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th from 9-11 am at The Bourse. Guests can choose from cinnamon rolls, Jewish Apple Cake, Butter Cake, Crumb Cake, and Sticky Buns. All pastries must be pre-ordered by Sunday, May 3rd at the google doc here. All orders must be pre-paid by credit card or Venmo.

B) Millésimé

Outdoor Living with Mom!

Monday-Saturday 10 AM-6 PM

Warm up under the Sun or Stars in your back yard with soft and cozy throws and pillows from Millésimé. Get inspired with our exceptional Outdoor Furniture & Lighting @ Millésiméand Design your rooftop, terrace or patio space. Shop from home & save up to 20% on all our Quick Ship outdoor brands. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU - Virtual showroom walk-throughs and consultations available. Our team is working and ready to help and assist you contact us www.millesime.us 267-4550374 info@millesime.us

C) Northeast Flower Boutique

We are offering contactless delivery all around the Philadelphia and surrounding areas the day before and the day of the Mother's Day. We've prepared a wide variety of fresh flower specials.

The order can be placed through our website: https://www.neflowerboutique.com/collections/mothers-day-2020 or over the phone (267) 570-7707.

D) Petit Jardin en Ville

http://petitjardinenville.com

215-923-1600

Our store is closed, but the floral studio is open for deliveries. We are offering contactless floral deliveries from Wednesday to Sunday. We can help you decorate your house during those weeks sheltered at home or send flowers to your love ones for Mother's Day. To place an order you can reach us at 215-923-1600 or by email info@petitjardinenville.us.

E) Shane Confectionery

https://shanecandies.com/

We're excited to bring you our seasonal favorites and classic assortments, as well as some new products for Mother's Day! Gift baskets filled with a selection of our most beloved Spring-time sweets, and Coca-Cola Float Kits to enjoy with your household.

ACTIVITIES

Museum of the American Revolution

https://www.amrevmuseum.org/

This Mother's Day Weekend, learn about the diverse women who played vital, often unsung roles during the Revolutionary War. From Friday, May 8 - Sunday, May 10, 2020, join the Museum of the American Revolution online for a free, virtual celebration including a live embroidery demonstration, a video presentation, and a make-at-home Mother's Day card inspired by German paper-cutting techniques.

On Friday, May 8 at Noon, join the Museum on Instagram for a live embroidery demonstration with Tyler Putman, Manager of Gallery Interpretation. Learn the basics of how to monogram a kerchief like the ones that women of the Revolutionary era would have made.

On Sunday, May 10 at 10 a.m., tune into the Museum's Facebook page to learn the fascinating but little-known story of Baroness von Riedesel with a video presentation from Hannah Boettcher, the Museum's Manager of Special Programs. Von Riedesel crossed the Atlantic with her three young children to follow Hessian troops, including her husband who commanded Brunswick forces with the British army. She became an American prisoner-of-war and left behind a diary of her experiences, providing a unique perspective on the war beyond the well-known stories taught in school.

Need a card for the revolutionary mother figure in your life? Follow the Museum's how-to instructions, which will be posted on Facebook on Friday, to create a Mother's Day card inspired by the art of paper cutting, "scherenschnitte," brought to America by German immigrants.

At a Virtual Discovery Cart on the Museum's Facebook and Instagram pages on Saturday, learn about female camp followers, the "forgotten revolutionaries" who provided support, supplies, and labor to help the Continental Army.

Explore the Museum's Virtual Tour anytime to learn the stories of other Revolutionary women, including Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman, an enslaved woman who sued for her freedom and won; Deborah Sampson, who dressed as a man to fight in the Continental Army; Phillis Wheatley, America's first published Black female poet; and Two Kettles Together, a Native American woman who fought in the Battle of Oriskany alongside her husband.





