Morgan's Pier Presents FALL FEST On The Waterfront With Pumpkin Carving, Fall Decor, New Menus

Fall Fest returns for the sixth season from September 23 to November 1, 2020.

Waterfront dining at one of Philadelphia's largest socially distanced outdoor venues will continue into the fall season. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns for the sixth season from September 23 to November 1, 2020.

Head to the expansive dining destination as it converts into an autumn wonderland - with six more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, fall food and cocktails, seasonal beers and much more. New for 2020, Morgan's Pier Fall Fest for the first time ever in its history will operate fully at seven days a week. Hours once Fall Fest begins (and new times start in Philadelphia/Pennsylvania) will be from Monday to Sunday, from 12pm Noon to last seating at 9:30pm. Hours are subject to change based on local and state guidelines.

Reservations are now live and available on Resy or by visiting https://www.morganspier.com. Reservations, masks and socially distancing are required during the global pandemic. Morgan's Pier is located at 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19123. Meter and free street parking are located nearby along Columbus Boulevard and in the nearby neighborhoods.

Morgan's Pier Fall Fest will feature striking views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the Delaware River, plus the addition of twinkling lights, fall flowers and foliage, carved themed pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks and other festive surprises.

This year's Chef in Residence Job Adair will transform the current food offerings to adjust to new local, seasonal offerings. Chef brings experience from working at some of Philadelphia's most notable restaurants, including Fork, South Helm and Helm Rittenhouse. Chef has evolved the outdoor beer garden's backyard BBQ menu by bringing together seasonal flavors, local ingredients and high high end training. Featured favorite dishes this season include Mushroom FATbread featuring Lost Bread Co.'s dough, topped with white sauce, pancetta, ricotta and sage. For a sweet seasonal ending to the meal, don't miss a throwback with the Pier's Pumpkin Bread and Fried Apple Empanadas.

Locals can depend on Morgan's Pier to offer an array of local beer selections, as the beer and cocktail menu also receive a seasonal revamping. As always, Morgan's Pier will show off their proclivity to local brews in their season selections, including MainStay Octoberfest. Evil Genius Trick or Treat Choc Pumpkin Porter, Victory Festbier and 2SP Baby Bob Stout. For those looking to warm up with a hot, spiked drink, an Apple Spiced Toddy with Crown Apple, local apple cider, lemon juice and cinnamon or S'mores cocktail with rum, hot chocolate, honey, chocolate drizzle and a 'mallow will have you feeling cozy in no time.

For entertainment, pumpkin carving will be available on weekends from 11:00am to 5:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Patrons can pick a pumpkin from the Morgan's Pier Pumpkin Patch for only $5/$10. Additionally, music will be provided by local entertainers every weekend on Thursday nights, Friday happy hour and night, Saturday day and night, and Sunday day.

For sports fans, the only thing more Fall than pumpkin spice is the return of the Philadelphia Eagles. Bleed green during games and catch them at the Pier with the game, with sound, from televisions playing the full game from kick-off until the last play. New for 2020, look for Morgan's Pier Philly Sports Package, featuring appetizers, and open bar for $75. per person (not including tax and gratuity), from 30 minutes before the start of the game to 30 minutes after kick-off.

Details for Halloween festivities are still in the works, as the team looks to navigate the current pandemic the best and safest way possible.

Morgan's Pier will be open for Fall Fest from September 23 to November 1, 2020. For updates about menus, safety and other information, visit morganspier.com . Morgan's Pier on Resy, or call 215-279-7134.

FALL FEST FOOD AND DRINK MENU

DRAFT BEER* MainStay Octoberfest $6* MainStay Bowline IPA 7% $7* Mainstay Pier Beer $5* Yards PPA 4.6% $6* Yuengling Lager 4.4% $5 Sam Adams Octoberfest 5.3% $6* Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider 5.5% $6* Evil Genius Trick or Treat Choc Pumpkin Porter 7.8% $7* Victory Festbier 5.6% $6* 2SP Baby Bob Stout 6% $7* Rotating Pumpkin Ales $7

BEER CANS

* Miller Lite 4.20% $5

* Tecate 4.50% $4

* Coors Light 4.20% $5

* Corona 4.60% $6

* Twisted Tea 6.00% $6

* Bud Light 4.20% $5

* Budweiser 5.00% $5

* Bud Light Seltzers 6.00% $7

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Smores (Hot) $10

Skyy Vanilla, Hot choc, Honey/Cinnamon Simple Syrup topped with marshmallow and Choc syrup

Apple Spiced Toddy (Hot) $10

Crown Royal, Apple Cider, Lemon Juice and Honey/Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Spiked Pumpkin Latte (Hot) $10

Titos Vodka, Pumpkin Puree, Rum Chata, Coffee

Coffee Cascade (Hot) $10

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Irish Cream, Coffee and Hot Chocolate

American Mule (Cold) $10

Tito's, lime juice, ginger beer

Sugar N Spice (Cold) $10

Spiced Rum, Angry Orchard Cider, Angostura Bitters

Mulled Sangria (Cold) $10

Red Wine, Apple Brandy Apple Cider, OJ, Cinnamon Syrup, All Spice Dram, Sprite, Apples/Pears

Washington Apple (Cold) $12

Crown Apple, Cranberry Juice, Cranberry Red Bull

Pear Spritz (Cold) $10

Grey Goose Pear, Lemon Juice, Sparkling Wine, Club Soda

Bloody Mary (Cold) $10

Skyy Citrus Vodka, House-made Bloody Mary Mix, Celery

FOOD

Snacks/ Small Plates:

* French Fries- dill pickle aioli $6 VG, GF

* Sour Cream And Onion Dip- potato chips $7 GF, VG

* Crispy Chicken Wings- traditional buffalo or korean bbq $12 GF

* Warm Lost Bread Co. Pretzel - spicy mustard $5 V

* Chicken Fried Squash - cranberry dip $8 GF

* Grain Bowl- local greens, chickpeas, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette $9 GF, VG

* Apple Salad- local greens, walnut vinaigrette, fromage blanc $9 GF, VG

* Classic Caesar- lemon, parmesan, garlic focaccia croutons $8 VG

* Oysters on the Halfshell - (6) ea, lemon wedge, horseradish $16 GF

* Lobster Shells and Cheese - old bay bread crumb $15

* Crab Cake Nuggets - cajun aioli $12

Fatbreads:

* Margherita- jersey tomatoes, mozzarella, basil $12 VG Add Pepperoni $2

* Veggie - jersey tomatoes, brussels sprouts, broccoli, pickled peppers, royer mountain cheese $13 VG

* Mushroom - white sauce, pancetta, ricotta, sage $13

Sandwiches:

served with a pickle spear

* Cheeseburger- american cheese, pier sauce, iceberg, red onion, potato bun $9, add a patty for $4, add bacon $2

* Shrimp Roll - celery root slaw, pickled pepper remoulade $13

* Spicy Roast Chicken- tikka masala, american cheese, local greens,flour tortilla $10

* Fried Eggplant- arugula, pesto, provolone, roasted peppers, seeded bun $10 VG

* Italian Pork - peppers, onions, horseradish cheddar spread, seeded bun $10

Sweets:

* Pumpkin Bread- spiced whipped cream $6 VG

* Fried Apple Empanadas- dulce de leche $6 VG

SAFETY GUIDELINES

For safety precautions during the global pandemic, all guests arriving at Morgan's Pier are required to wear masks until they are seated at their tables. Reservations are required. Tables are limited to ten people or less. Dine-in and take-out menus are available in contactless format.

Morgan's Pier follows all local and state guidelines for safe operations. These include, but aren't limited to:

* Social distancing markers will be measured out and posted in all line and waiting areas.

* Staff and guests must wear a mask at all times, except when seated.

* No standing room. All bar areas will be closed. No entry without being seated by staff member. Unless using the bathroom or upon entrance or exit all patrons must remain in their seats.

* All seating will be spaced to maintain 6 feet of social distance.

* Guests will be required to make a reservation for contact tracing.

* Chairs and tables will be sanitized between guests.

* Staff will be subject to temperature checks prior to the start of all shifts to assure they are safely able to work.

* Additional cleaning standards will be implemented prior to opening, after closing and throughout the day by staff.

