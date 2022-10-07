Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Molly Rosa Houlahan Joins People's Light As Associate Producing Director

She will also direct select productions in the theatre season.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Molly Rosa Houlahan Joins People's Light As Associate Producing Director

Molly Rosa Houlahan joins the artistic team at People's Light as Associate Producing Director. Founded in 1974, People's Light serves as one of Pennsylvania's most accomplished professional non-profit theatres, known for its resident company of artists, wide array of productions, and innovative work with young people. In this role, Houlahan serves as a creative producer, collaborating with artistic and executive leadership to oversee the organization's creative and civic vision. She will also direct select productions in the theatre season.

A native of Chester County, PA, Houlahan is a queer director, producer, and playwright with more than a decade in the field. She has worked at companies such as The Public, Steppenwolf, Berkeley Rep, and Hypokrit Theatre Company. Her directing work has been featured at ANT Fest at Ars Nova, the Araca Project, Access Theater, Castillo Theatre, Hypokrit Theatre Company, and the NYC International Fringe Festival. As an assistant/associate director, Molly has worked with directors such as Kate Whoriskey, Anne Kauffman, Rebecca Taichman, Les Waters, Dan Sullivan, Tony Taccone, Lynne Meadow, and Mary Zimmerman among others. She was the 2019 Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, the 2017 Playwrights Horizons Directing Fellow, the 2015-2016 Bret C. Harte Directing Fellow at Berkeley Rep, the 2015 Oregon Shakespeare Festival Directing Fellow, and the winner of the Louis Sudler Prize upon graduating Yale University. Molly is finishing her M.F.A. at Brown University/Trinity Rep.

Under the executive leadership of Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman, Director of Finance & Operations Erica Ezold, and General Manager Erin Sheffield, Houlahan is the latest addition to the People's Light artistic cabinet. Associate Artistic Director Steve H. Broadnax III; Associate Producer, Director of New Works Lisa Portes; and Director of Community Programs Mieke D joined the team in recent months, which also includes Director of Production Charles T. Brastow and Director of Education & Civic Practice Kathryn Moroney.

"We are thrilled to bring Molly home and have her join our new artistic team," says Berkman. "Molly is an artist, a leader, a changemaker who possesses the kind of creativity, insight, and holistic kindness to have a transformative impact on our organization. We can't wait for our entire People's Light community to get to know her and the work she cares about."

"As a young person, I grew up just around the corner from People's Light," Houlahan shares. "It was seminal to my formation as a theater artist. I am absolutely thrilled to be building my new artistic home back at my roots. People's Light's mission to create a home for civic discourse and creative excellence is one I am proud to be joining alongside Zak and the whole team."

